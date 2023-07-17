Halle Berry's Daughter Is Growing Up So Fast
Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry is less than 10 years away from being the age her mother was when she got started in the entertainment industry. It may seem far away, but it's closer than you think — especially considering how fast Nahla has been growing up!
Nahla is the "Catwoman" star's eldest child, whom she welcomed with then-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry in 2008, per People. From the moment Nahla was born, Berry was absolutely infatuated. According to Star Magazine (via People), a source shared details of the birth, saying, "Halle was overcome with emotion when she finally held her little girl. She said everything she had gone through was worth that moment." Berry has kept Nahla and her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, out of the spotlight. However, every now and then fans get to see or hear a little more about what her two kids are like.
In 2021, Berry gave her kids a shoutout while receiving the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards. "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love," Berry said. "So thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys." As years pass, we continue to see tidbits of Nahla and we can't believe how much she's grown!
Nahla turned 15 in March 2023
It seems like just yesterday that Halle Berry gave birth to daughter Nahla Aubry. The "Kidnap" star welcomed Aubry in 2008, more than 10 years ago! Fifteen, to be exact. That's right — Aubry turned 15 in March 2023, and Berry shared a tribute in honor of the milestone birthday on Instagram.
The actor shared a carousel of photos with her daughter, although the photos didn't show the young teen's face. She wrote, "One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel." Many did join in on wishing Aubry a happy birthday, including some famous faces. "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis commented, "Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla!!" Other actors, including Julianne Moore and Sarah Rafferty, also wished the young teen a happy birthday.
And as Aubry has gotten older, she has aquired her mom's glamorous side. Berry told ExtraTV, "She's into dress up, hair and make-up, fashion shows, she's a girl, girl, girl, you will not find her in a tree, she's in the salon with me playing with my makeup and just trying to be all things girly girl." We're sure as Aubry continues to get older, she will only learn more from her glamorous mother!
Halle Berry wants to maintain Nahla's privacy
Halle Berry has done a great job at keeping Nahla Aubry and Maceo-Robert Martinez private. It can be a hard thing to do, but the "Catwoman" star has made it look easy. Like a lot of celebrities, Berry didn't want her kids to grow up in the spotlight. She shared with "Today," "I just don't want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn't feel right for me... That's gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts." For Berry, she has always wanted to give her kids the option to live a normal life. "I've fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs."
However, like any mother, Berry wants to share her children on social media. But she does it in a way that protects their privacy. For Aubry's 14th birthday, the actor shared a photo of the two on the beach, but the young teen's back was facing the camera. On the rare occasions that Berry does share Aubry on social media, she posts photos from when she was younger. On her 13th birthday, Berry shared a photo of her and Aubry smiling at the camera, but it was an older picture from when she was a young kid. People's faces change when they get older, so these younger photos don't exactly show what Aubry looks like today.
Halle Berry and Nahla's dad had a difficult custody battle
Halle Berry has tried to keep Nahla Aubry out of the spotlight. However, the actor's lengthy custody battle with her ex and Nahla's father, Gabriel Aubry, brought her into the headlines. The couple split back in 2010, just two years after Nahla was born, per the Daily Mail. Initially, they wanted to co-parent in the best way that they could but when the "Monster's Ball" actor tried to move to France with Nahla without Gabriel's permission, the once friendly exes became enemies.
In the years that followed, Berry and Gabriel battled it out in court. In 2012, Berry reportedly tried to prevent Gabriel from seeing Nahla after he allegedly shoved a nanny, per the Daily Mail. Berry also tried to cut down her child support payments to Gabriel after suggesting he was "living off" the money she was giving him. In 2014, Berry took Gabriel to court after he straightened and dyed Nahla's hair blonde without the actor's permission, per the Independent. Berry was concerned the adjustments to her hair would make Nahla question her ethnicity and wonder "why her natural appearance is not good enough." Ultimately, they decided no parent shall do anything to Nahla's physical appearance without the other's permission.
In the end, Berry and Gabriel officially established joint custody over Nahla and Berry has been able to cut back her child support payments, per Yahoo.