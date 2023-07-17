Halle Berry's Daughter Is Growing Up So Fast

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry is less than 10 years away from being the age her mother was when she got started in the entertainment industry. It may seem far away, but it's closer than you think — especially considering how fast Nahla has been growing up!

Nahla is the "Catwoman" star's eldest child, whom she welcomed with then-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry in 2008, per People. From the moment Nahla was born, Berry was absolutely infatuated. According to Star Magazine (via People), a source shared details of the birth, saying, "Halle was overcome with emotion when she finally held her little girl. She said everything she had gone through was worth that moment." Berry has kept Nahla and her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, out of the spotlight. However, every now and then fans get to see or hear a little more about what her two kids are like.

In 2021, Berry gave her kids a shoutout while receiving the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards. "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love," Berry said. "So thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys." As years pass, we continue to see tidbits of Nahla and we can't believe how much she's grown!