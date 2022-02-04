Halle Berry Has Some Advice For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman

Back in 2004 when comic-book characters weren't nearly as popular in film as they are today, Halle Berry took on the role of Catwoman in the titular film. Although it has somewhat of a cult-following today, it was not well-received by critics when it was released. The film has a measly 9% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned Berry a Razzie Award for Worst Actress, which she accepted in person.

But now with Zoë Kravitz taking the lead in "The Batman," Berry had a few words for her while speaking with PopCulture. "Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role." Berry continued, "I think she's going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can't wait to see what her interpretation of that is." And it looks like we may be getting a more fleshed-out version of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the new Batman film. In previous iterations of Catwoman, she usually appears fully transformed into her alter-ego, Kravitz explained that she's very excited to dig deeper into Selina's character.

In an interview with Total Film, Kravitz said, "To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That's a journey that I'm really interested in exploring." She added that the film will dive more into Selina's origin story, which is something she's looking forward to. "And so to find the emotional journey that brings her to the place where she is making the choice to be this person, is what I'm really excited about."