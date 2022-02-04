Halle Berry Has Some Advice For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman
We are exactly one month away from Matt Reeves' hotly anticipated take on the caped crusader in his film "The Batman." The latest adaptation of the comic-book vigilante will see Robert Pattinson masked up to fight crime in Gotham City. Patterson's Bruce Wayne is set to go head to head against a classic "Batman" villain, genius criminal mastermind The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Also set to star in the film is Colin Farrell as The Penguin, although it's unclear if he'll be the mob boss he's known to be in other "Batman" films, judging by the trailer.
Of course, Zoë Kravitz is set to don the infamous black leather jumpsuit as Catwoman in the new film. Many actors before her have taken on the role including Anne Hathaway in "The Dark Knight" saga and Michelle Pfeiffer in "Batman Returns." However, Halle Berry's interpretation of the antihero in the 2004 film "Catwoman" is probably the most famous on-screen version. Now, the actor is passing the torch to Kravitz with some friendly advice.
Halle Berry told Zoe Kravitz to be 'courageous'
Back in 2004 when comic-book characters weren't nearly as popular in film as they are today, Halle Berry took on the role of Catwoman in the titular film. Although it has somewhat of a cult-following today, it was not well-received by critics when it was released. The film has a measly 9% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned Berry a Razzie Award for Worst Actress, which she accepted in person.
But now with Zoë Kravitz taking the lead in "The Batman," Berry had a few words for her while speaking with PopCulture. "Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role." Berry continued, "I think she's going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can't wait to see what her interpretation of that is." And it looks like we may be getting a more fleshed-out version of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the new Batman film. In previous iterations of Catwoman, she usually appears fully transformed into her alter-ego, Kravitz explained that she's very excited to dig deeper into Selina's character.
In an interview with Total Film, Kravitz said, "To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That's a journey that I'm really interested in exploring." She added that the film will dive more into Selina's origin story, which is something she's looking forward to. "And so to find the emotional journey that brings her to the place where she is making the choice to be this person, is what I'm really excited about."