The One Role Halle Berry Would 'Love' To Play
Halle Berry remains the first and only Black woman to win an Oscar in the Lead Actress category, and her more than 30 years in Hollywood proves just why.
The star first hit the scene as a TV star in 1989 on "Living Dolls." Dubbed one of Hollywood's most beautiful women, Berry had much to prove when it came to the industry taking her seriously as an actor. Berry went on to star in films like "Jungle Fever," "Boomerang," "X-Men," "Catwoman," and more. Then, in 2001, Berry made history by winning top honors at the Oscars for her role in "Monster's Ball."
"I thought the script truck was going to back up to my door and dump them all off," Berry said to Variety, opening up about how her career was (or wasn't) impacted by her big win. "That's my naivete. I've got a historic win. Clearly, this is going to mean this struggle is going to be indelibly easier for me. And that just didn't happen," she added. "Weeks went by, and finally, it set in. Oh, I have this award, and I can't go anywhere now without someone knowing my name. But within the industry, the big famous directors, no one called. My reality went back to normal, and I was still suffering from 'just being a pretty face.'"
Instead, Berry decided to make things happen for herself. In 2021, the actor turned to the director's chair for her Netflix film "Bruised," and now Berry is looking to create even more roles for herself.
Halle Berry has words of encouragement for the next generation
Speaking to Variety, Halle Berry revealed the one role she hopes to play next — Zendaya's mother.
"I have a plan," Berry said. "I would love to play her mother. I have an idea because I think she's the future." The star previously gushed over the "Euphoria" actor, admitting her favorite work of Zendaya's was "Malcolm & Marie," the star's 2020 film created during quarantine. "She's wildly talented," began Berry. "She's going to write, direct and go further than I did in less time." Zendaya reminds Berry a little of herself growing up in Hollywood, adding that she sees "her as an actress who will fight to be greater than her beauty." Berry continued, "She's working hard as an actor, and she will take risks. I think she will surprise us along the way. And I can't wait to see all the ways that she will surprise us and defy her beauty with her talent." Zendaya later revealed Berry is nothing but sweet whenever the two actors run into each other. "She's always taken the time to stop and talk to me — and share love and words of encouragement," the "Spiderman: Homecoming" star said.
But Berry's words of encouragement for the younger generation didn't stop with Zendaya. The "Catwoman" star had some words of advice for Zoë Kravitz, who's taking on the role in 2022. "I'll just tell her, get ready, they might come for you — but don't let that affect your interpretation about who she thinks Catwoman might be."