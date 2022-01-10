The One Role Halle Berry Would 'Love' To Play

Halle Berry remains the first and only Black woman to win an Oscar in the Lead Actress category, and her more than 30 years in Hollywood proves just why.

The star first hit the scene as a TV star in 1989 on "Living Dolls." Dubbed one of Hollywood's most beautiful women, Berry had much to prove when it came to the industry taking her seriously as an actor. Berry went on to star in films like "Jungle Fever," "Boomerang," "X-Men," "Catwoman," and more. Then, in 2001, Berry made history by winning top honors at the Oscars for her role in "Monster's Ball."

"I thought the script truck was going to back up to my door and dump them all off," Berry said to Variety, opening up about how her career was (or wasn't) impacted by her big win. "That's my naivete. I've got a historic win. Clearly, this is going to mean this struggle is going to be indelibly easier for me. And that just didn't happen," she added. "Weeks went by, and finally, it set in. Oh, I have this award, and I can't go anywhere now without someone knowing my name. But within the industry, the big famous directors, no one called. My reality went back to normal, and I was still suffering from 'just being a pretty face.'"

Instead, Berry decided to make things happen for herself. In 2021, the actor turned to the director's chair for her Netflix film "Bruised," and now Berry is looking to create even more roles for herself.