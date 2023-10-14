Meghan Markle's Father Has A Scathing Opinion Of Her Marriage To Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., isn't afraid to speak his mind, as he often has, and hasn't held back when it comes to how he feels about his daughter's marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan has had a complex relationship with her father, although it started out very loving. As a child, the Duchess of Sussex often joined Thomas on television sets as he worked behind the scenes, per Esquire. In 2013, the "Suits" actor shared a touching moment when she would see her dad's name on screen in the post credits. She shared, "I could watch the end credits so I could give the screen a kiss when I saw my dad's name go by." So, what changed?

In 2016, Meghan began her secret romance with Prince Harry, but this wasn't when her relationship with her father started to falter. In 2018, in the days leading up to one of the biggest moments of her life — her royal wedding to Prince Harry — Meghan had to deal with a scandal involving her father. According to the Daily Mail, Thomas staged photos of himself in a cafe reading up on Britain and looking at images of Meghan and Harry. The actor claims she gave her father the chance to fess up that the photos were staged, but he lied to her. Thomas refused to go to the royal wedding and has since had an estranged relationship with his daughter, but he hasn't been shy about sharing his opinions of their marriage.