How Meghan Markle's Father Feels About Not Seeing His Grandkids

Thomas Markle has never shied away from speaking to the press about his relationship — or lack thereof — with his daughter and her children. That said, it's not all that surprising that in September 2023, he revealed his feelings about never having met Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on "Good Morning Britain." However, let's just say his approach to sharing his feelings makes a reconciliation even more unlikely.

Thomas has been incredibly vocal about not meeting his youngest daughter's children since Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie in 2019. Starting off with lamenting that he wasn't involved in the christening, he's slammed both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for not letting him be part of their lives over the years. In fact, in 2021, he vowed to "Good Morning Britain" that he would do monthly interviews until the couple contacted him to remedy that. Not long after, however, Lilibet was born, and Thomas wasn't introduced to her, either.

Thomas' interview threat wasn't the smartest game plan, given that Meghan has said his speaking to the media was the reason for their estrangement. Whether it was a smart move or not, Thomas has followed through — and in his September 2023 offering, once again slammed Meghan for cutting him off. He also ever-so-subtly threatened that he could take legal action against her. That's right: Thomas feels so strongly about seeing his grandchildren that he's hinted at suing his daughter to do it.