What Is Thomas Markle Most Scared About Regarding His Grandchildren?

Meghan Markle has been feuding with her father, Thomas, since she burst into the international spotlight in 2018. He was famously absent from his daughter's royal wedding to Prince Harry after suffering from a heart attack and from an embarrassing faux pas in which he staged photos of himself preparing for the royal wedding which were then sold for up to 100,000 British pounds, per the Daily Mail.

The rift between Meghan and her father stayed through the birth of her son, Archie, and now through the birth of her daughter, Lilibet Diana. After Lilibet's birth, royal biographers told the Daily Mail that the chance of Thomas meeting the newborn in the immediate future was slim. "In due course he very likely will, but at the moment he won't be at the top of the couple's list for obvious reasons," said Nigel Cawthorne, author of "Call Me Diana: The Princess of Wales on Herself."

Now, as Thomas speaks out on the Australian "60 Minutes," he revealed his biggest fear regarding his grandchildren.