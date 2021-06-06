Will Thomas Markle Meet Lilibet Diana?

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas have a notoriously strained relationship. In 2018, shortly before Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, Thomas famously colluded with British paparazzi to stage a series of photos of him preparing for the impending royal wedding, which the Daily Mail reports were then sold for up to 100,000 British pounds. Thomas was not present at Meghan and Harry's wedding, having undergone heart surgery after a heart attack a week prior. Instead, Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.

In her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed she had not spoken to her father since before her 2018 wedding, when he lied to her about staging the aforementioned photos, according to The Sun. "I said, you know, the institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story," she recounted to Winfrey. "But if they do this once, we're not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day." She continued, "He wasn't able to [tell me the truth], and that for me has really resonated, especially as a mother."

Now that Meghan has had her second child, is there a chance these two will reconcile, and Thomas will meet his granddaughter?