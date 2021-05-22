How Prince Charles Reportedly Feels After Prince Harry's New Docuseries Is Released
Prince Charles has chosen not to speak out publicly about the claims and comments that Prince Harry has made about the royal family. It's unclear how dialed in the Prince of Wales is, or if he has listened to or watched his son's interviews, but it has been widely reportedly that the two are having a tough time getting along.
In an interview that aired on March 7 on CBS, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his relationship with his family was strained, according to CNN. After that interview went viral, there were reports that Charles wanted to respond "point-by-point" but decided against it, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet that Charles was "frustrated" by some of the things that Harry and Meghan Markle said on national television.
And while there may have been glimpses of hope when it came to a reconciliation, Harry's interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast may have squashed them. During the sit-down, Harry criticized his father's parenting skills, amongst other things that no parent ever wants to hear. Of course, Harry's docuseries "The Me You Can't See" is also making headlines, and the claims that he has made about his life may also be wildly upsetting to his family. So, how does Charles feel about all of this? Read on to find out.
Prince Charles remains 'frustrated' as Prince Harry continues speaking out about the royal family
It's unknown if Prince Charles watched Prince Harry's new docuseries "The Me You Can't See," but sources have shared that the Prince of Wales isn't too happy with his son. A source told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family "hangs by a thread" as the Duke of Sussex continues dropping "truth bombs." Charles is said to be "deeply hurt" by the things that Harry is saying and the royals "struggle to understand what he hopes to achieve."
It's safe to assume that Harry and his father aren't on the best of terms at the present time, and they probably haven't spoken since Prince Philip's funeral back in mid-April. The source told the Daily Mail that Charles' relationship with his son is at its "lowest point ever" and that Charles remains "frustrated" because he "cannot publicly respond" to the claims and accusations that are constantly being made — especially the ones about his parenting style.