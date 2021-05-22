How Prince Charles Reportedly Feels After Prince Harry's New Docuseries Is Released

Prince Charles has chosen not to speak out publicly about the claims and comments that Prince Harry has made about the royal family. It's unclear how dialed in the Prince of Wales is, or if he has listened to or watched his son's interviews, but it has been widely reportedly that the two are having a tough time getting along.

In an interview that aired on March 7 on CBS, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his relationship with his family was strained, according to CNN. After that interview went viral, there were reports that Charles wanted to respond "point-by-point" but decided against it, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet that Charles was "frustrated" by some of the things that Harry and Meghan Markle said on national television.

And while there may have been glimpses of hope when it came to a reconciliation, Harry's interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast may have squashed them. During the sit-down, Harry criticized his father's parenting skills, amongst other things that no parent ever wants to hear. Of course, Harry's docuseries "The Me You Can't See" is also making headlines, and the claims that he has made about his life may also be wildly upsetting to his family. So, how does Charles feel about all of this? Read on to find out.