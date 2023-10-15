Strange Things About Kanye West And Bianca Censori's Marriage
In the midst of doubling down on his troubling views by praising Hitler, Kanye West found a new love: Australian architect Bianca Censori. By comparison, their marriage makes Ye's relationship with Kim Kardashian look downright conventional.
On the "Ben, Liam and Belle" show, Kate, a friend of Censori, explained how she met the "Heartless" hitmaker. "Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, 'Come and work for me,'" she explained, according to The Mirror. The job Ye offered Censori was Head of Architecture at Yeezy. Ye had previously announced that his company was getting into the architecture game in 2018. Still, Censori's most important work for the rapper so far hasn't been the blueprints — it's the life they're building together.
Censori quickly became Ye's musical muse, although the lyrics to his song "Censori Overload" aren't exactly romantic. The lyrics do give listeners a hint about why he was in a rush to wed his new ladylove. "And The Bible said / I can't have any more sex / Till marriage," he sings. His marriage to Censori got off to a strange start when there was speculation that the couple didn't file any legal paperwork to make it official. The Daily Mail eventually obtained docs proving that they had obtained a confidential marriage license and secretly tied the knot on December 20, 2022. Once the couple was no longer secretive, things only got weirder.
The carefree couple ditched their kicks in Italy
Kanye West had to know that photographers would be hot on his tail when he and Bianca Censori went traipsing around Italy together in August 2023. However, he didn't take advantage of the perfect opportunity to get some free publicity for his sneaker designs. Instead, he and Censori spent part of their romantic getaway strolling around barefoot in public, according to Page Six. During an outing in Florence, they enjoyed the feeling of cement beneath their toes while snacking on some gelato. The couple also risked their feet getting stomped when they watched Travis Scott perform in concert — barefoot.
Jason Lee, Ye's former head of media, told Page Six, "I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye's feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture. I think it's a smart and strategic move. I wouldn't be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet it would be a project that he designed." Or maybe Ye just got tired of people mocking his ginormous Balenciaga boots and decided to forgo footwear altogether to avoid further ridicule.
Ye's booty got banned
Bianca Censori caused a stir with the revealing looks she rocked in Italy, from sheer tops and body stockings that left little to the imagination to skirts that hung daringly low on her hips. But it was Kanye West's exposed skin that earned the couple a lifetime ban from using a boat taxi company in Venice. Ye was photographed seated on one of their vessels with his backside exposed. In other images, Censori is kneeling in front of her husband between his legs. Some critics accused the couple of committing a "lewd act" and called for Ye to be charged with indecent exposure for mooning the paparazzi and other tourists, purposely or not, per the Daily Mail.
The owner of the boat where the incident went down wasn't happy about it. The company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, released a statement that read in part, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats." It also said that the boat's captain would have immediately turned the naughty tourists in to the proper authorities had he caught them in the act.
A source told the Daily Mail that police later decided to investigate the incident. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies," said a police insider.
Friends are concerned about Bianca Censori's Kimification
Some of Bianca Censori's friends are afraid that Kanye West is stripping away the architect's personality and trying to create a Kim Kardashian clone. He has, after all, been dressing his wife in sheer tights and bralettes that look suspiciously like racier knockoffs of Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear.
But the biggest cause for concern might not be Ye trying to turn his new wife into a fashion influencer like his former one. According to the Daily Mail, he's isolating Bianca from her friends, which can be a red flag. "Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]," one of her worried pals said. The source revealed that Bianca used to be gregarious and talkative but is no longer living a lifestyle that suits her personality. "She has no one right now and it is scary," the insider added. However, early on in the couple's marriage, at least, Bianca's family approved of the match. One of her two sisters, Angelina Censori, told the Herald Sun (via the Daily Mail), "It's very exciting news for both my sister and the family." Her other sibling, Alyssia Censori, also expressed happiness over the couple's surprise nuptials.
Ye's wife reportedly must follow some disturbing rules
If reports about Kanye West's treatment of his wife are true, it might be time to start a Free Bianca movement. A source told the Daily Mail that Ye expects Bianca Censori to follow a number of sexist rules. One of them is purportedly that she's not allowed to talk, which isn't just disturbing but terribly unfair when you have a husband like Ye, who is prone to ranting about whatever he pleases. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out," the insider said. And here we have another entry to add to the list of occasions when Ye has been the worst person ever.
The Mail's source also claimed that Censori willingly obeys her husband's ridiculous commands because she's bought his bad bill of goods. "He has convinced her that they are royal," the insider explained. Ye has reportedly pulled his wife so far into his warped world that she has come to believe that her friends' concern over how much she's changed is actually envy over her newfound celebrity status. "She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to "f*** off" when they tried to ask if she was okay," said another source.
They have their own take on fast fashion
Some sources make it sound like Kanye West views Bianca Censori as a living doll. "Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up," a source told Us Weekly. Because this is Ye we're talking about, you know he's not putting outfits together for his wife from apparel he purchases off the rack. According to Page Six, he actually had his own atelier at his disposal while he and Censori were strutting their stuff in the streets of Italy, and it's here where he got the body stockings, tights, and leotards that Censori stepped out in. "They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day," one of Ye's designer collaborators said.
That purple pillow Censori used to cover up her breasts during one outing was not one of those creations; she likely grabbed it from her hotel room. Apparently, Ye and Censori's hope is that her daring looks will inspire the rest of us to simplify our wardrobes. Perhaps someday, our closets and drawers will be full of nothing but tights, which can be paired with whatever random chest-sized objects we can grab on the way out the door. "Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain," said Ye's Yeezy Gap designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi. "They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights."
Ye might not be allowed to visit his wife's homeland
One Australian official has suggested that Kanye West's past antisemitic remarks may preclude him from visiting the Land Down Under, meaning the rapper won't get an opportunity to visit his wife's childhood home in Melbourne. "I don't know if he's applied for a visa yet but google it and you'll see that it seems like he's a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century," said Australia's Minister for Education Jason Clare, according to The U.S. Sun. "People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected."
Some of the blokes in Bianca Censori's family are also notorious for causing trouble. Her uncle, Eris Censori, was a murderous gangster known as "Melbourne's Al Capone," notes the Daily Mail. He's serving a life sentence in prison for his crimes. Bianca's own father, Elia "Leo" Censori, and another uncle have also spent some time in the clink. Leo was once involved in an illegal gambling operation. He also has drug and firearm possession charges on his record.
It might be for the best if Ye isn't allowed to fly to Australia to learn about his in-laws' past misconduct in person; just think of all the dangerous things he might step on during a barefoot stroll in the outback.