Strange Things About Kanye West And Bianca Censori's Marriage

In the midst of doubling down on his troubling views by praising Hitler, Kanye West found a new love: Australian architect Bianca Censori. By comparison, their marriage makes Ye's relationship with Kim Kardashian look downright conventional.

On the "Ben, Liam and Belle" show, Kate, a friend of Censori, explained how she met the "Heartless" hitmaker. "Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, 'Come and work for me,'" she explained, according to The Mirror. The job Ye offered Censori was Head of Architecture at Yeezy. Ye had previously announced that his company was getting into the architecture game in 2018. Still, Censori's most important work for the rapper so far hasn't been the blueprints — it's the life they're building together.

Censori quickly became Ye's musical muse, although the lyrics to his song "Censori Overload" aren't exactly romantic. The lyrics do give listeners a hint about why he was in a rush to wed his new ladylove. "And The Bible said / I can't have any more sex / Till marriage," he sings. His marriage to Censori got off to a strange start when there was speculation that the couple didn't file any legal paperwork to make it official. The Daily Mail eventually obtained docs proving that they had obtained a confidential marriage license and secretly tied the knot on December 20, 2022. Once the couple was no longer secretive, things only got weirder.