The Devastating Tragedy That Changed Tracey E. Bregman's Life

Soap star Tracey E. Bregman, who's appeared in "The Young and the Restless," "Days of Our Lives," and "The Bold and the Beautiful," faced tragedy in November 2018 when a wildfire destroyed her Malibu home. Several celebrity residents in the surrounding area — including Calabasas and Thousand Oaks — were among the evacuees. She would ultimately suffer the same fate as Miley Cyrus, Shannon Doherty, and Robin Thicke. On November 10, Bregman took to Instagram and showed her home completely shrouded in flames. "Last picture of my house," she wrote. "Thank God we are all safe. I have no other words. I'm just numb for us all."

Months later, Bregman spoke with Soap Opera Digest and revealed that, before the fire, a nagging feeling something was going to happen prompted her to move her horses. Unable to shake the sense of dread, Bregman then canceled an outing with friends and decided to have dinner at her son's Beverly Hills apartment. Later, Bregman felt an intense urge to retrieve her dog from her Malibu property at 2 a.m. Even stranger, she then returned to her son's home. The next day, on November 9, the fire struck, destroying her home and belongings.

Fortunately, Bregman managed to find a few upsides during the ordeal.