The Unwritten Rules Of Being A Football WAG

Life as a football WAG has its perks. Not only do they have the devotion of some of the National Football's star athletes, but the fame and glamor are nothing to sneeze at. Former Seahawks player Craig Terrill's wife Rachel spoke to Sports Illustrated about being an NFL WAG and shared that the surprising thing about many of the other wives and girlfriends was that most of them had graduated college. She said, "Like me, they had dreams they'd been working hard to achieve which they paused once their boyfriend or husband was drafted."

But living in the spotlight also takes its toll, with some ladies speaking out about unique stressors in their lives. Olivia Culpo, San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey's fiancee, told Today, "I have a really hard time sleeping. I can't sleep before games." Niners' captain Arik Armstead's wife, Mindy, said that life was not always easy and revealed that the WAGs share a special bond. She also told Today, "No one else can understand that pressure to be kind of this emotional powerhouse and support system for your significant other... I think we really band together, and you end up making super-fast friends because of that. We're all part of this team. We're anxious and worried, and we're thinking about, 'Are things taken care of at home so that they can focus on the game?'" Unsurprisingly, there are a few unwritten football WAG rules that may come in handy to avoid being benched.