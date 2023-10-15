Solange Knowles' Rarely-Seen Son Julez Is All Grown Up Now

For most of his life, Solange Knowles' son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. (publicly known as Julez Smith) has remained out of the spotlight, which is hardly shocking, given his family's penchant for privacy. However, Smith is all grown up now, and as he's gotten older, there's significantly more interest in his private life.

Despite Solange opting to keep her son relatively under the radar throughout his childhood, he's certainly never been hidden from the world. In fact, as longtime fans of the Knowles family and Destiny's Child may remember, Solange featured in the 2004 Destiny's Child music video for "Soldier" while heavily pregnant with him. Over the years, he's also been spotted on many outings with the family, and on rare occasions, they have even shared snippets of sweet memories with him. Who can forget Smith's adorable collaboration with Beyoncé in honor of Blue Ivy's arrival? Smith played the piano as Beyoncé sang about the two dancing together, with the former finishing the piece off chirping, "This is your big cousin, yo!" (via Laura Gonçalves). Smith also popped up in a number of TV show appearances, and even featured in Aunt Bey's 2013 "Life is But a Dream" documentary.

However, it's only been in recent years that Smith's personal life has become more public. Sticking to his family's values of maintaining mystique, he's remained relatively quiet about it. In fact, even when he's been linked to drama, he's stayed mum.