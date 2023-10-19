What The Next Top Model International Cycle Winners Look Like Today

One of the first international branches of the "Top Model" franchise was in Australia, aptly named "Australia's Next Top Model." Model and singer Erika Heynatz hosted and judged the first two cycles alongside fashion designer Alex Perry, stylist Ken Thompson, and magazine editor Marguerite Kramer. The four of them were responsible for crowning cycle 1 winner Gemma Sanderson. Despite her struggles with depression and anxiety, Sanderson thrived and took home the prize and the Chic Management contract. She is currently signed with Bump Models from Australia, Modelwork from Germany, and Le Management from Denmark (via Instagram). She posed in big-name international catalogs like Macy's, ASOS, Facon, and Tchibo, and starred as the angel girlfriend in adverts for French male grooming brand Axe.

Not only has Sanderson modeled undergarments, but she launched her own brand In My Knickers, which not only sells lingerie but includes YouTube videos on how to succeed in the modeling industry.

Sanderson became a wife in 2017 when she married 'Australia's Next Top Model' producer Toby Searles. Accompanied by a photo of the romantic occasion, she beamed in her caption, "[W]hat a perfect 3 days surrounded by the most loving, wonderful and welcoming people." That same year, the then 37-year-old posed on the cover of Body and Soul Australia showing off her toned and muscular figure. Her versatility showed through, as she posed for Bump Models during her pregnancy in 2019. In 2022, Sanderson welcomed her second child.