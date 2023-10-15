Does Travis Hunter Have A Girlfriend? A Look At The NFL Star's Love Life
The University of Colorado football team burst onto the national radar after acquiring Coach Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) as their head coach in 2023. Deion quickly revamped the existing CU football team, replacing many of its members with the stars who played for him at Jackson State, including his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. If you're wondering whether it's normal for a footballer to play both defensive and offensive positions, it's not. Hunter is the best kind of anomaly.
According to SI, Hunter topped the 2022 list of high school prospects, and Coach Prime has nothing but praise for the sophomore star. "This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like first pick," he told F1's "Undisputed." When Hunter made headlines following CU's upset win over TCU, everyone wanted to know everything about him. Where did he grow up? Does he have a girlfriend?
The answer to the latter question is yes. According to The Spun, Hunter has been dating Leanna Lenee since 2022, and the two regularly share sweet posts about each other on Instagram. "You bring nothing but solidarity and peace into my life. You've [shown] me how to properly be loved, and even how to properly love. ... You are the most patient and passionate man I have ever met. ... I love you, sincerely and without limit," Lenee gushed over her man in a February Instagram post. Here's what we know about Lenee and Hunter's relationship.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee give fans an inside look at their relationship on YouTube
Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter met while Hunter was playing football at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. In a "Get To Know Us" video on the couple's shared YouTube channel, Lenee told fans how they'd first gotten together, explaining that Hunter was initially just her friend. "I shot my shot on Instagram, and she ducked me," Hunter joked. "I just didn't respond to him. He wasn't my type," Lenee added. After initially leaving him on read, the couple eventually began texting and connected in person at a friend's birthday dinner. "He went with me, and then, we [were] in love," Lenee sweetly concluded.
This isn't the only special moment Lenee and Hunter have shared on their YouTube account. The whole channel is dedicated to their relationship, showcasing their travels together and giving fans a tour of the house they've shared for nearly a year. Though they are young, Lenee and Hunter appear committed to each other with a vision for a shared future. In "Get To Know Us," they expressed their ambitions to succeed in their individual careers. "We do a lot of things now to prepare us for our future," Hunter explained. And there are likely wedding bells down the line! In addition to being "fishing partners," Lenee hinted that she believes she and Hunter are in it for the long haul.
Leanna Lenee is Travis Hunter's biggest supporter
In a September 2023 game against Colorado State, when Travis Hunter was injured following a hard hit, Leanna Lenee demonstrated unwavering support for her beau. While fans were anxious about Hunter's condition, Lenee shared a picture of him in a hospital bed on her Instagram Stories."Travis is okay. Thank you for the prayers," she wrote. Later, she followed up with another post showing the fledging athlete posing on the football field alongside the caption, "With God you can never fail." Lenee's communication with fans, coupled with the fact she remained steadfastly by her boyfriend's side during his time of need, underscores her dedication to Hunter.
But she also supports him in the good times, too. Outlets like ESPN have reported on Hunter's unique offensive and defensive skill sets, and Hunter himself has spoken of his goal "to be the best player in college football history." With an NFL career likely in his future, Lenee is all for it. "I want him to go to the [Green Bay] Packers because I love the Packers, and my godfather coached the Packers," she shared in a "Get To Know Us" video on YouTube. But Hunter may feel differently. "If I had a say, I like staying in Colorado," he said, according to On3. Wherever he goes, you can bet Lenee will be by his side.