Does Travis Hunter Have A Girlfriend? A Look At The NFL Star's Love Life

The University of Colorado football team burst onto the national radar after acquiring Coach Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) as their head coach in 2023. Deion quickly revamped the existing CU football team, replacing many of its members with the stars who played for him at Jackson State, including his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. If you're wondering whether it's normal for a footballer to play both defensive and offensive positions, it's not. Hunter is the best kind of anomaly.

According to SI, Hunter topped the 2022 list of high school prospects, and Coach Prime has nothing but praise for the sophomore star. "This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like first pick," he told F1's "Undisputed." When Hunter made headlines following CU's upset win over TCU, everyone wanted to know everything about him. Where did he grow up? Does he have a girlfriend?

The answer to the latter question is yes. According to The Spun, Hunter has been dating Leanna Lenee since 2022, and the two regularly share sweet posts about each other on Instagram. "You bring nothing but solidarity and peace into my life. You've [shown] me how to properly be loved, and even how to properly love. ... You are the most patient and passionate man I have ever met. ... I love you, sincerely and without limit," Lenee gushed over her man in a February Instagram post. Here's what we know about Lenee and Hunter's relationship.