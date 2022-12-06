Deion Sanders' Move To UC Boulder Has Some Fans Majorly Upset With Coach Prime

College football will look a little differently next season. Recently, it was announced that Deion Sanders was leaving his coaching position at Jackson State University in pursuit of the University of Colorado Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes Football Twitter account announced Sanders, known affectionately as "Coach Prime" as the newest addition to their staff on December 3. "AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME @DeionSanders to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU. Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!" read the tweet.

According to Buffzone reporter Brian Howell, Sanders didn't come cheap for Colorado, who will pay him $29.5 million over the span of five years. However, there are caveats. "Sanders would owe CU $15M if he leaves in the first year, $10M if he leaves in the 2nd year, $8M in the third year and $5M if he leaves after that. If Colorado fires Sanders at any point without cause, the school would owe him 75% of his remaining contract," tweeted Howell. And apparently, the school can't even actually afford him — yet (via Yahoo).

Sander's news comes after a successful stint (and especially successful)season) at JSU, where he lead the players to a second SWAC Championship title victory, per Bleacher Report. Not to mention, Sanders used his celebrity to enact real, meaningful change at the HBCU, including personally paying for the football program, according to Diverse Education. Needless to say, Sanders' career pivot has inspired strong reactions across social media.