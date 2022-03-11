The Real Reason Former NFL Star Deion Sanders Had His Toes Amputated

Poor Deion Sanders is having a rough spring. The former NFL cornerback and current coach spent the season dealing with complications from an old foot injury. He had been coaching from a golf cart at Jackson State, per the New York Post, since having foot surgery in September 2021, but additional problems resulted in Sanders having to have two of his toes amputated.

Also a former baseball player and the only person to play both a Super Bowl and a World Series, per Britannica, Sanders led a varied sports career. He started playing baseball with the New York Yankees in 1989 and ended with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants before retiring in 2001. His more successful football career started with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994, when he was named NFL defensive player of the year and helped his team win Super Bowl XXIX. The following year he joined the Dallas Cowboys and won another Super Bowl. Sanders retired from football in 2006 and began his broadcast career as a football analyzer. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sanders shared a post-surgery video on Instagram on March 8, while promoting his "Coach Prime" documentary. In it, we see Sanders recovering from the amputation, which he'd had some weeks before (per TMZ), as the doctors removed the bandages and he glanced at his new foot for the first time. But why did he need to lose the toes in the first place?