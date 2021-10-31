The Controversial Thing Donald And Melania Trump Did At The World Series

Those who have been following baseball recently might be aware there has been some controversy surrounding one of the Atlanta Braves' chants done by their fans during games. The so-called "tomahawk chop" has come under fire for its racist implications. The move is a combination of chanting and a chopping motion and has come under fire almost since its inception.

According to a New York Times article from 1991, when the chant originated, American Indians protested the racist implications, stating the chanting and chopping were offensive, as they mischaracterized the actions of their tribes. As sporting teams throughout the nation have recently changed their references to Native Americans — like the new names of the Washington Football team and Cleveland Guardians — the Atlanta Braves have kept their team moniker and the tomahawk chop.

While there has been increased focus on the Braves' Native American references throughout the World Series, there has been a renewed call for them to change their name and eliminate the chop. However, Commissioner of MLB Rob Manfred, per CNN, has recently defended the Braves and the chant, and when Donald Trump and Melania attended the game, they seemed to proudly participate in the action, reported USA Today. The Trumps doing the chop may just have been their way of supporting the home team in the World Series, but some have wondered if the action isn't a way for the former president to drum up support for the 2024 election.