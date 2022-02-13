The Super Bowl Broadcast Mistake That People Can't Believe Occurred Live On TV
Super Bowl LVI had a major screw-up before the game even started.
Super Bowl games have historically showcased some of the biggest mishaps in live television, whether it be broadcasting epic blunders or shortcomings on production's end. Janet Jackson's 2004 wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl halftime show will go down as one of the annual game's most infamous broadcast moments, as the Federal Communications Commission later sought to fine Jackson for showing too much skin on live TV. Honorable mentions go to Beyoncé's missed mark on the halftime stage in 2013 and Christina Aguilera flubbing the lines of the National Anthem in 2011.
The 2022 National Anthem, however, was delivered in a virtually flawless performance by country sensation Mickey Guyton. The singer's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" represented a big cultural moment, according to Guyton. "It's Black History Month, and a Black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow," Guyton told the New York Post. "This is a huge moment for me. It's a huge moment for Black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can." Unfortunately, Guyton was misrepresented ahead of her performance and viewers are outraged by the careless mistake.
Mickey Guyton was mistaken for Jhene Aiko
Super Bowl broadcasters mistook Mickey Guyton for Jhene Aiko, who sang a stunning rendition of "America The Beautiful" before Guyton's National Anthem, TMZ reports. When announcers introduced Aiko, the camera stayed on Guyton for an uncomfortable length of time with Aiko's name even appearing under Guyton, effectively introducing her incorrectly.
Fans were upset by the mix-up, as it showed a level of disregard for Guyton and Aiko, who are both women of color. "Jhene Aiko and Mickey Guyton don't look alike," one viewer voiced on Twitter. "Tighten up NBC. All black folks don't look alike." Fans were disappointed the moment took away from both artists' special moments on screen. "Mickey Guyton slays the anthem," another viewer tweeted. "Too bad the same couldn't be said for whoever wound up confusing [her for] Jhene Aiko."
It seems Guyton did not let the screw-up steal her shine after her performance. "Thank you for lifting me up and holding me down," she wrote in celebration of her career-defining moment on Instagram. Guyton later appeared alongside Aiko on her Instagram Story, promoting a message of love with the sign language interpreter for their performances.