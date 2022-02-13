The Super Bowl Broadcast Mistake That People Can't Believe Occurred Live On TV

Super Bowl LVI had a major screw-up before the game even started.

Super Bowl games have historically showcased some of the biggest mishaps in live television, whether it be broadcasting epic blunders or shortcomings on production's end. Janet Jackson's 2004 wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl halftime show will go down as one of the annual game's most infamous broadcast moments, as the Federal Communications Commission later sought to fine Jackson for showing too much skin on live TV. Honorable mentions go to Beyoncé's missed mark on the halftime stage in 2013 and Christina Aguilera flubbing the lines of the National Anthem in 2011.

The 2022 National Anthem, however, was delivered in a virtually flawless performance by country sensation Mickey Guyton. The singer's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" represented a big cultural moment, according to Guyton. "It's Black History Month, and a Black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow," Guyton told the New York Post. "This is a huge moment for me. It's a huge moment for Black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can." Unfortunately, Guyton was misrepresented ahead of her performance and viewers are outraged by the careless mistake.