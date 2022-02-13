Twitter Just Crowned The Super Bowl Winner Before The Game Even Started
Super Bowl LVI was a star-studded event long before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams stormed the field for kick-off. For several weeks, fans have been counting down to the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg that's sure to be an extravaganza of hip-hop throwbacks.
Before kick-off, fans enjoyed a dreamy rendition of "America The Beautiful" by R&B artist Jhene Aiko. An unexpected appearance was also made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who flexed his former WWE skills with an epic game introduction after the coin toss. However it was history-making country singer Mickey Guyton who made the biggest splash so far under the Sunday night lights.
Guyton is the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category, per Newsweek. The barrier-breaking star said she set her intentions to promote togetherness by singing the National Anthem. "I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America," she said, per the New York Post. "And, you know, I have everybody from my Black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that's the America that I'm proud of — us all standing together. We all belong." Viewers' rave reviews have already crowned Guyton the Super Bowl winner.
Mickey Guyton steals the show at Super Bowl LVI
Mickey Guyton's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" has fans convinced she deserves the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVI. Guyton, who appeared in a blue gown in front of a diverse choir dressed in white, belted an unforgettable National Anthem before kick-off.
"Mickey Guyton nailed it," one Twitter user raved. "Excellent, respectful rendition of the National Anthem, with just enough flair to let her personality and talents shine through." Another viewer joked that Guyton made Super Bowl Sunday all her own, tweeting, "happy Mickey Guyton day to all who celebrate." Along with football fans across America, Guyton's performance caught the attention of some A-listers online. "Mickey Guyton. That's the tweet," Halle Berry gushed on Twitter. "Wow @MickeyGuyton," Reese Witherspoon wrote adding shining star emojis, "What a way to start the #SuperBowl."
On game day, the country singer celebrated with an Instagram post, showing off her rehearsal ahead of taking the national stage. "This is what it's all about!" Guyton wrote under a photo of herself with her arms stretched and smiling behind the mic. "I am so honored and grateful to be able to sing the National Anthem today with this incredible group of people."