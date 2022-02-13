Twitter Just Crowned The Super Bowl Winner Before The Game Even Started

Super Bowl LVI was a star-studded event long before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams stormed the field for kick-off. For several weeks, fans have been counting down to the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg that's sure to be an extravaganza of hip-hop throwbacks.

Before kick-off, fans enjoyed a dreamy rendition of "America The Beautiful" by R&B artist Jhene Aiko. An unexpected appearance was also made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who flexed his former WWE skills with an epic game introduction after the coin toss. However it was history-making country singer Mickey Guyton who made the biggest splash so far under the Sunday night lights.

Guyton is the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category, per Newsweek. The barrier-breaking star said she set her intentions to promote togetherness by singing the National Anthem. "I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America," she said, per the New York Post. "And, you know, I have everybody from my Black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that's the America that I'm proud of — us all standing together. We all belong." Viewers' rave reviews have already crowned Guyton the Super Bowl winner.