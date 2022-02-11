Why Eminem Is Really Nervous About His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

While Eminem's rise to fame hasn't been an easy one, a lot of his longtime fans would agree that he is a rap legend in the making. After all, he's the same person who belted out hits such as "The Real Slim Shady" and "Lose Yourself" from the 2002 hit film "8 Mile," which he also performed in front of the audience at the 2020 Oscar Awards, much to everyone's surprise.

Eminem told Variety in an interview that the performance was a long time in the making, seeing how he won an Oscar in 2003 for Best Song. "I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool," Em said. "Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed 'Lose Yourself' on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea."

Even though Eminem is someone who has done countless tours, concerts, and award shows, along with making plenty of public appearances throughout his career, he recently admitted that he's really nervous about his Super Bowl halftime performance — and that's not just because he's sharing the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more.