Eddie Murphy And His Fiancée Paige Butcher Have Quite The Age Gap

While Eddie Murphy is celebrated worldwide for his comedic timing and performing prowess, his love life has also become fodder for fans and gossip mags alike. He has fathered 10 children with five different women, and his romantic exploits have included Spice Girl Melanie Brown, producer Tracey Edmonds, and the mother to five of his kids, model Nicole Murphy. In 2012, at age 51, Eddie again found lasting love — and an ever-expanding family — with Australian model Paige Butcher.

The paths of Murphy and Butcher first crossed on the set of 2006's "Big Momma's House 2," in which Murphy's friend Martin Lawrence stars and Butcher had a background role. Like ships passing in the night, however, the model and "Candy Cane Lane" star didn't strike up their romance until six years later. Four years after their first date, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, in 2016. They announced their engagement two years later. One month after that, Butcher gave birth to their second child (and Murphy's 10th), Max Charles. In addition to building her family with Murphy, Butcher has warmly embraced his existing, blended one. In 2016, the Aussie showed up to support Murphy's daughter, Bria, at the premiere of her Jason Biggs-starring comedy, "Amateur Night." Happily posing on the red carpet next to Bria and her mother (and Murphy's ex-wife), Nicole, Butcher looked cozily at home with the extended Murphy clan.

Murphy and Butcher are seemingly going the distance, a feat made more impressive when you consider their 18-year age gap.