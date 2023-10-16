What We Know About Suzanne Somers' Son Bruce Jr.
Suzanne Somers was many things: a beloved actor, a bestselling author, a successful entrepreneur, and a health advocate. And outside all these things, she was a doting mother to her only son, Bruce Somers Jr.
The "Three's Company" star gave birth to Bruce when she was just 19 years old. In an Instagram post, the actor confessed that she didn't know how to be a parent then, but she spent most of her life trying to do good by him. "He emerged from my body looking nervous and in the delivery room my first words to him were 'I promise I will make a good life for you,'" she wrote. "I worried being still a teenager that I didn't have the skills. I have spent my adult life trying my best to live up to that promise." But Bruce grew up to be successful, with Suzanne noting that she feels "fulfilled" over how he turned out. "Bruce is everything a man should be. He's a great husband, great father, profoundly successful and innovative and liked by everyone," she added.
Suzanne Somers reportedly died in the presence of Bruce, which just proves that they had a tight bond. And while Bruce is mostly away from the spotlight, he never fails to honor his mother online, often waxing poetic about how perfect of a parent she was.
Bruce Somers Jr. also works in the entertainment space
Bruce Somers Jr. never sought to be an actor like his mom, Suzanne Somers, and instead chose to work behind the scenes. Per his LinkedIn page, he graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Dramatic Arts and then went on to study film at UCLA. He worked as an executive producer straight out of university, and between 1995 and 1999, he was the commercial director for his production outfit, Somers & Somers. He also co-founded the media company Quigley-Simpson. From 1999 to this day, Bruce runs Sincbox Media, a direct response marketing company in which he works as the "chief storyteller" and commercial director.
Bruce wouldn't have been successful in his professional life if it weren't for Suzanne. In a Mother's Day post shared on Instagram in 2019, Bruce said that his mom gave him the tools to succeed and was his number one supporter. "My mother loves and supports me like no other. Because of her, I am confident and I am resilient. She always reinforced that I had the ability to achieve anything I wanted," he penned. "And when I have had setbacks in my journey, she was there to remind me of their lessons and help heal the wounds to get me back on the playing field. [...] I couldn't ask for a better mother."
Bruce is also a husband and father. He married his wife, chef and cookbook author Caroline Somers, in 1991. They share two daughters: Camelia and Violet Somers.