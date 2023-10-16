What We Know About Suzanne Somers' Son Bruce Jr.

Suzanne Somers was many things: a beloved actor, a bestselling author, a successful entrepreneur, and a health advocate. And outside all these things, she was a doting mother to her only son, Bruce Somers Jr.

The "Three's Company" star gave birth to Bruce when she was just 19 years old. In an Instagram post, the actor confessed that she didn't know how to be a parent then, but she spent most of her life trying to do good by him. "He emerged from my body looking nervous and in the delivery room my first words to him were 'I promise I will make a good life for you,'" she wrote. "I worried being still a teenager that I didn't have the skills. I have spent my adult life trying my best to live up to that promise." But Bruce grew up to be successful, with Suzanne noting that she feels "fulfilled" over how he turned out. "Bruce is everything a man should be. He's a great husband, great father, profoundly successful and innovative and liked by everyone," she added.

Suzanne Somers reportedly died in the presence of Bruce, which just proves that they had a tight bond. And while Bruce is mostly away from the spotlight, he never fails to honor his mother online, often waxing poetic about how perfect of a parent she was.