Five Times Dr. Phil Was Sued By His Former TV Guests

This article includes mentions of child abuse, suicidal ideation, and sexual assault.

Mental health professional and television personality Dr. Phil (née Phillip Calvin McGraw) is probably best known for his no-nonsense approach to therapizing the guests on his popular daytime talk show. "I do use an approach that is very straightforward with people because, I mean, that's just who I am. I'm not much on psychobabble and buzzwords and letting your inner puppy come out and pee or whatever. That's just not me," he once explained during an appearance on "Oprah" about his bedside manner. "I'm not for everybody," he declared, to which the reigning Queen of All Media quipped, "No, you're not!"

Alas, it appears some of Dr. Phil's former television guests agree with Oprah's sentiment, as he has been sued by them a whopping five times! So why did so many former guests leave the show feeling disgruntled and litigious? "The legacy of Dr. Phil is a cautionary tale. It wasn't just his attitude and his approach, which was everything we're taught not to do. He never really approached a situation with compassion," addiction activist and author Ryan Hampton opined to The Daily Beast in February 2023. Perhaps this was a lesson former "Dr. Phil" guests Kaden Mahaffa, Josie Goldberg, Hannah Archuleta, Matthew Barasch, and Shirley Rae Dieu had to learn the hard way.