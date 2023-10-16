Five Times Dr. Phil Was Sued By His Former TV Guests
This article includes mentions of child abuse, suicidal ideation, and sexual assault.
Mental health professional and television personality Dr. Phil (née Phillip Calvin McGraw) is probably best known for his no-nonsense approach to therapizing the guests on his popular daytime talk show. "I do use an approach that is very straightforward with people because, I mean, that's just who I am. I'm not much on psychobabble and buzzwords and letting your inner puppy come out and pee or whatever. That's just not me," he once explained during an appearance on "Oprah" about his bedside manner. "I'm not for everybody," he declared, to which the reigning Queen of All Media quipped, "No, you're not!"
Alas, it appears some of Dr. Phil's former television guests agree with Oprah's sentiment, as he has been sued by them a whopping five times! So why did so many former guests leave the show feeling disgruntled and litigious? "The legacy of Dr. Phil is a cautionary tale. It wasn't just his attitude and his approach, which was everything we're taught not to do. He never really approached a situation with compassion," addiction activist and author Ryan Hampton opined to The Daily Beast in February 2023. Perhaps this was a lesson former "Dr. Phil" guests Kaden Mahaffa, Josie Goldberg, Hannah Archuleta, Matthew Barasch, and Shirley Rae Dieu had to learn the hard way.
Kaden Mahaffa claims Dr. Phil embarrassed her
Former guest Kaden Mahaffa filed a lawsuit against Dr. Phil in February 2019 for "emotional distress, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation," according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The story goes that Mahaffa went on the "Dr. Phil" show under the pretense that she was there to support her boyfriend and his claims of childhood abuse. Mahaffa claims, however, that Dr. Phil set his sights directly on her after she revealed during a backstage interview that she had X-ray vision, among various other supernatural powers. She alleged that Dr. Phil "aggressively interrogated" her, subsequently embarrassing her before a live audience. The lawsuit states that following the taping, Mahaffa was observed "collapsing in tears and engaging in erratic behavior" and even pulling her hair out. Eventually, law enforcement got involved, and Mahaffa was involuntarily committed for five days.
While the case was initially dismissed, Mahaffa and her legal team went on to appeal the ruling. Ultimately, however, the decision was upheld. "The trial court granted (the dismissal) motion on the grounds that the gravamen of appellant's complaint implicated respondents' right to free speech on a matter of public interest and that appellant failed to submit evidence showing a probability that she would prevail on any other claims,” Justice Victoria Chavez wrote about the ruling. "We find no error and affirm the judgment.”
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Josie Goldberg alleged that Dr. Phil owed her $10,000
Former guest of the show Josie Goldberg also sued Dr. Phil in February 2019, claiming that the famous television personality owed her $10,000. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Goldberg was first featured on the show in 2010 and 2011 on the episodes "Spoiled and Entitled" and "Smart Women, Dumb Choices," respectively. But that's not all. She was also asked back in 2014 during an episode highlighting the best guests from the past and again in 2017 for an update about her life. She claimed that as a member of the labor union SAG-AFTRA, she was entitled to residual payments for any re-runs that she was featured in.
Alas, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Goldberg also sued Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw, for an additional $10,000, alleging that Robin had gestured a thumbs up to another guest, Kelly Cutrone, who suggested Goldberg "go get mental help at the Bob Hope Center." Goldberg claimed that following her appearances on the show, she had lost many work opportunities due to Robin's "power and privilege."
In the end, Goldberg was unsuccessful in both lawsuits. However, she did note in a piece for The Daily Look Magazine that as a result of the litigation, she now owns her own "Spoiled and Entitled" brand and licensing, and Dr. Phil can no longer make any "Spoiled and Entitled" shows without her permission.
Hannah Archuleta sued Dr. Phil for negligence
Hannah Archuleta, a 17-year-old from Colorado, appeared on the "Dr. Phil" show in October 2019 alongside her parents to discuss her struggles with suicidal ideation. Dr. Phil's solution? Send her to Turn-About Ranch, a therapeutic boarding facility for "troubled" teens.
Sadly, Archuleta claims that she was sexually assaulted by an employee on two separate occasions while receiving treatment at the program. She went on to sue Dr. Phil for negligence. "Dr. Phil said that, 'Hannah needs to go to the Ranch to have any chance at a good life,'" the lawsuit stated, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. But that's not all. The complaint also maintains that he accused Archuleta's father of "wimping out" when he resisted the action plan.
It should be noted, however, that Archuleta's suit against Dr. Phil was ultimately dismissed in August 2022. In turn, Dr. Phil and CBS countersued Archuleta for a whopping $400,000 in legal fees. "In our judgment, she reached the right result," attorney Charles L. Babcock told the Los Angeles Times. "We will be seeking our fees and whatever else the judge sees fit to award us under the statute."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Matthew Barasch sued Dr. Phil for $100 million
Matthew Barasch appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil's popular daytime talk show in 2014 to discuss his claims that he was being physically stalked and cyberstalked by various individuals, including members of law enforcement and the government. Alas, he claims that once the cameras started rolling, Dr. Phil was bound and determined to paint him out as a person with a mental illness. He sued Dr. Phil and CBS Television for damages of a staggering $100 million, citing breach of contract, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation, among other complaints. "From the moment the show began, defendants were so brazen, they do not even try to disguise the fact that the show was going to be about Barasch's mental illness and not about the falsely advertised topic 'cyberstalking'; defendants immediately prejudiced the viewers by presenting a craftfully edited video that misrepresented Barasch's entire problem," the lawsuit stated.
Still, a spokesperson for Dr. Phil and the show was adamant Barasch's claims were untrue. "We stand by our broadcast. This guest was treated with the utmost dignity and respect, and every effort was made to help him find some peace in his life," the rep told TMZ. The case was eventually dismissed on December 14, 2018.
Shirley Rae Dieu and Crystal Matchett allege they were 'traumatized' on Dr. Phil's spin-off show
Shirley Rae Dieu and Crystal Matchett appeared on Dr. Phil's spin-off show "The Dr. Phil House" in 2007. The women alleged they were "traumatized" after a male nudist revealed himself while filming. The pair sued Dr. Phil and CBS, citing "fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty, rescission, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Dr. Phil's and CBS' defense attorney, Kelli L. Sager, however, was adamant that the "incident was part and parcel of the scenarios being used at the house to focus each of the participants on their ability to tolerate unique individuals and situations, and to resist their own judgmental character."
Alas, the salacious claims don't end there. Dieu also alleged that Dr. Phil "touched her left breast during her therapy session," according to documents obtained by TMZ. It should be noted, however, that a spokesperson for Dr. Phil vehemently denied the claim. "Dr. Phil is never alone in the House with any of these guests, and all of his interactions are captured on video and/or audio tape," the rep maintained.
In August 2011, the joint case was dismissed by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William Fahey. It's unclear whether or not the parties agreed to a monetary settlement due to a confidentiality agreement in place.