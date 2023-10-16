Suzanne Somers Once Gave Khloé Kardashian An Iconic Gift

Khloé Kardashian was one of many mourning the death of Suzanne Somers. In an Instagram Story, she shared a snap of a text exchange between herself and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, whom she calls Jane [Fonda]. In the pic, she showed off the pink ThighMaster Somers gifted her and wrote (via the Daily Mail), "This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I'll never forget your positive, loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise."

Somers had given Khloé the device back in 2021 and the "Kardashians" star excitedly shared the surprise in the Instagram Story. "I got a f***ing ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says 'To Khloé, come and knock on my door'! I don't think you guys understand, I could never use this, because I need to put this in a f***ing plexiglass box. I cannot believe it," per People.

Somers shared with Fox News that she sent the ThighMaster to Khloé because she was a "great admirer" of the reality television family. "Khloé is young, smart, beautiful, and an incredible businesswoman ... I'm flattered by this cute joke she and Kourtney have with their alter egos as me and Jane Fonda. I figured Khloé should see where it all started, with the ThighMaster!"