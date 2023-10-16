Suzanne Somers Once Gave Khloé Kardashian An Iconic Gift
Suzanne Somers' death hit many people hard, particularly her fellow actors and peers — including Khloé Kardashian.
When Page Six announced that Somers had died from "an aggressive form of breast cancer," tributes from those who loved the "Three's Company" star poured in. Although she had only played Chrissy Snow for four years, the bubbly, ditzy character was what made her a television legend. Unfortunately, after asking for more money, Somers was fired from the show and had to think up creative ways to make money.
Enter the ThighMaster. For those who grew up in the '90s, you couldn't turn on the television without seeing infomercials for the thigh and booty-shaping contraption. As reported by CNBC, Somers and her husband dreamed up the ThighMaster as a way to earn passive income and began selling their product in 1990, racking up millions of dollars. While the craze has died down since, Khloé Kardashian honored Somers' memory by sharing a pic of the ThighMaster the "Step By Step" actor once sent her.
Khloé Kardashian paid tribute to Suzanne Somers with a ThighMaster pic
Khloé Kardashian was one of many mourning the death of Suzanne Somers. In an Instagram Story, she shared a snap of a text exchange between herself and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, whom she calls Jane [Fonda]. In the pic, she showed off the pink ThighMaster Somers gifted her and wrote (via the Daily Mail), "This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I'll never forget your positive, loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise."
Somers had given Khloé the device back in 2021 and the "Kardashians" star excitedly shared the surprise in the Instagram Story. "I got a f***ing ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says 'To Khloé, come and knock on my door'! I don't think you guys understand, I could never use this, because I need to put this in a f***ing plexiglass box. I cannot believe it," per People.
Somers shared with Fox News that she sent the ThighMaster to Khloé because she was a "great admirer" of the reality television family. "Khloé is young, smart, beautiful, and an incredible businesswoman ... I'm flattered by this cute joke she and Kourtney have with their alter egos as me and Jane Fonda. I figured Khloé should see where it all started, with the ThighMaster!"