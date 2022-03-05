Suzanne Somers Made More Money From ThighMaster Than You Might Think

Although most folks know Suzanne Somers as an actor, she hasn't had an acting credit since 2001. Known largely for her television work in shows like "Three's Company," where she played Chrissy Snow, or "Step By Step," where she starred as Carol Foster Lambert, Somers became a face households knew from her years-long run on both sitcoms. But just because she stopped acting doesn't mean she retired. In fact, Somers is known for her entrepreneurial spirit. Remember the ThighMaster? In fact, Somers told Entrepreneur that the ThighMaster is what she's best known for!

"I think it was the tagline: 'You just put it between your knees and squeeze,'" she told the magazine. "It was the right product, the right place, the right timing, the right spokesperson — the right everything. It was a perfect storm." Somers actually has a whole bunch of lifestyle offerings on her website, too, so we know she means business in the wellness industry. She even told Entrepreneur that they stopped advertising the ThighMaster, but that hasn't stopped sales. If Somers has been selling at-home muscle-building contraptions for two decades, she must have made a fortune by now, right? Right!