Suzanne Somers Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Bob Saget

Since the sudden passing of Bob Saget on January 9, fans and loved ones have been sending their outpouring of support for the family, while also sharing some of their special moments with the actor on social media. According to New York Post — just hours after news broke about his death — the comedian's oldest daughter Aubrey Saget shared a screenshot from a sweet text exchange between the two on her Instagram Story. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" the message from her father read.

His wife Kelly Rizzo also broke her silence and is "completely shattered and in disbelief." In a statement obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment, she added, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world."

Saget's peers in the industry have also flooded social media detailing some of their best moments on and off camera with the 65-year-old — showing fans a side of him many of us didn't get to see. Actor Suzanna Somers also spoke out about her longtime friend and the way she found out about his untimely passing is heartbreaking.