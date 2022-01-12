Suzanne Somers Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Bob Saget
Since the sudden passing of Bob Saget on January 9, fans and loved ones have been sending their outpouring of support for the family, while also sharing some of their special moments with the actor on social media. According to New York Post — just hours after news broke about his death — the comedian's oldest daughter Aubrey Saget shared a screenshot from a sweet text exchange between the two on her Instagram Story. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" the message from her father read.
His wife Kelly Rizzo also broke her silence and is "completely shattered and in disbelief." In a statement obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment, she added, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world."
Saget's peers in the industry have also flooded social media detailing some of their best moments on and off camera with the 65-year-old — showing fans a side of him many of us didn't get to see. Actor Suzanna Somers also spoke out about her longtime friend and the way she found out about his untimely passing is heartbreaking.
Suzanne Somers says there were 'two sides' to Bob Saget
Suzanne Somers first learned about the death of her pal Bob Saget while on-air during a virtual interview with Australian morning show, "Studio 10." The "Three's Company" star was in complete disbelief. "I can't believe it, he's so young," she said to the hosts. She further explained that they two would often see each other because their studio sets were close by. While she was filming the 1990s sitcom "Step By Step," Saget was next-door filming "Full House." "It was kind of this wonderful thing that was happening at Warner Bros at the time."
Somers cared deeply for Saget and revealed to Page Six that there were "two sides" of the actor and summed it up as "one was the dad good guy always doing [the right thing], and the other was one step beyond Richard Pryor." Reminiscing about the times they spent together, the 75-year-old actor also told Fox News, "I remember having such belly laughs hearing him. He was genuinely funny and there aren't a lot of people like that around today. I hope he's having a big belly laugh up in heaven."
It's no surprise that the shocking news about Saget has devastated the masses, which is a testament to the impact he made on the world and his legacy. "You never know when your time is going to be. What a shame and a what a loss. He's gone too soon," Somers further told Fox News.