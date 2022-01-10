How Suzanne Somers Was Caught Completely Off Guard By Bob Saget's Death

The world is still in shock following the news of Bob Saget's death on January 9. The "Full House" star and America's beloved television dad was pronounced dead in his Orlando hotel room at age 65. As of this writing, the cause of death is unknown, but it did not appear to be drug-related, leaving many to speculate other causes. Saget was in the midst of his comedy tour, and on the day of his death, he wrote a chilling update about how much fun he was having with his routine.

"Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too," he wrote on Instagram, adding that he was "very appreciative" and that they were "fun audiences." He went on to share, "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

Tributes from Saget's famous friends have been pouring in, and John Stamos was one of the first to acknowledge the death on Twitter. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Suzanne Somers, who was another one of the hottest names in '90s sitcoms, also weighed in on the news — but in a totally different way.