How Suzanne Somers Was Caught Completely Off Guard By Bob Saget's Death
The world is still in shock following the news of Bob Saget's death on January 9. The "Full House" star and America's beloved television dad was pronounced dead in his Orlando hotel room at age 65. As of this writing, the cause of death is unknown, but it did not appear to be drug-related, leaving many to speculate other causes. Saget was in the midst of his comedy tour, and on the day of his death, he wrote a chilling update about how much fun he was having with his routine.
"Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too," he wrote on Instagram, adding that he was "very appreciative" and that they were "fun audiences." He went on to share, "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Tributes from Saget's famous friends have been pouring in, and John Stamos was one of the first to acknowledge the death on Twitter. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
Suzanne Somers, who was another one of the hottest names in '90s sitcoms, also weighed in on the news — but in a totally different way.
Suzanne Somers learned of Bob Saget's death on live TV
It's not every day that you find out the news that one of your friends has died, and it's definitely not every day that you learn of the devastating news while live on air. During an appearance on the Australian morning TV show, "Studio 10," Suzanne Somers found out that Bob Saget had died. One of the show hosts explained that authorities were called to Saget's hotel room in Orlando, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Somers confessed that this was the first time she heard the news, recalling how she appeared on "Full House" from time to time since she was filming "Step By Step" right next door at Warner Brothers Studios. "We would go over to the Full House set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time," she shared, per the Daily Mail. "I can't believe it. He's so young. That's just... Um, it sounds like a heart attack, but I have no information at all," she said, adding, "[I'm] so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice."
Somers also weighed in on another lost celebrity life: Sydney Portier, who died at 94. With the additional loss of Betty White, that makes three celebrity deaths within the first 10 days of 2022 — undeniably a heavy start to the year.