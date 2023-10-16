The Red Flag That Proves RHOC's Shannon Beador & John Janssen Were Doomed

Here lies Shannon Beador's relationship with John Janssen. When the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star moved on from her tumultuous divorce with David Beador, it looked like she had found her happily ever after. Shannon seemed to be head over heels in love with Janssen since she introduced him in Season 15 of "RHOC" but Season 17 was a whole 'nother story. Their relationship was much talked-about amongst the cast members but when Shannon got wind of the gossip, she tried to shut it down, fearing that Janssen would be livid their personal details were being aired.

Sure enough, after filming wrapped, Janssen ended things with Shannon, who was "blindsided by the breakup," per People. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship," she shared. Perhaps if she had listened to Tamra Judge, she wouldn't have been so shocked, as her friend had pointed out that not having marriage on the table was a major red flag. Even though that was just her opinion, it turned out that Judge was right.