The Red Flag That Proves RHOC's Shannon Beador & John Janssen Were Doomed
Here lies Shannon Beador's relationship with John Janssen. When the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star moved on from her tumultuous divorce with David Beador, it looked like she had found her happily ever after. Shannon seemed to be head over heels in love with Janssen since she introduced him in Season 15 of "RHOC" but Season 17 was a whole 'nother story. Their relationship was much talked-about amongst the cast members but when Shannon got wind of the gossip, she tried to shut it down, fearing that Janssen would be livid their personal details were being aired.
Sure enough, after filming wrapped, Janssen ended things with Shannon, who was "blindsided by the breakup," per People. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship," she shared. Perhaps if she had listened to Tamra Judge, she wouldn't have been so shocked, as her friend had pointed out that not having marriage on the table was a major red flag. Even though that was just her opinion, it turned out that Judge was right.
Shannon Beador admitted she and John Janssen never spoke about marriage
"RHOC" Season 17 revealed many cracks in Shannon Beador and John Janssen's relationship. In addition to Beador sharing that she and Janssen didn't spend nights together or go on any trips, the topic of marriage never came up. "It's possible, but we don't talk about it," she admitted to Tamra Judge in an episode (via Bravo). Later, in a confessional, Judge stated, "Shannon and John not talking about getting married is a huge red flag. They've been together [for] three years, and no talk of marriage at their age? It doesn't sound right."
Back in 2020, Beador told E! News that she wasn't quite ready to tie the knot with Janssen just yet. "I do want to share my life with someone and have a partner, but you need to know that is the right relationship for you. Because I don't want to make another mistake. So, I do want things to go slowly. I'm in no rush for anything." However, the following year, her tune changed and she stated to Us Weekly, "Of course I want to be married and spend the rest of my life with a partner." Unfortunately, things didn't pan out for the reality star and although she was "blindsided" by the breakup, she later revealed what caused her and Janssen to split.
Shannon Beador and John Janssen bickered a lot
All couples bicker but for Shannon Beador, it was what led to her breakup with John Janssen. She revealed to Page Six that there was no catalyst to the end of their relationship and stated, "It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that's not a way for anybody to live. We couldn't get past it." In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Beador shared that she was so devastated by the split that she kept it quiet for months to process her feelings. When asked what caused the breakup, she told Cohen that Janssen's words were, "I love you but we're not right for each other."
Perhaps it's good the former couple didn't last, as Beador told Andy Cohen after being seen yelling at Janssen's daughter, "Unfortunately, I don't have a positive relationship with John's daughter, which happens often in blended families. We did have an argument, and I was upset about it." Janssen and Beador have remained friendly and he supported the "RHOC" star after her hit-and-run car crash in September. He was seen visiting her house and told the Daily Mail, "We are friends, I care about her," adding that they are not back together.