What's The Real Meaning Of Sky By Playboi Carti? Here's What We Think
Wake up! Playboi Carti made another smash hit with his single, "Sky."
Playboi Carti may only be 27 years old but has made a name for himself in the music industry, especially in the rap world. He started getting into music as a teenager in high school, per All Music. He moved to the Bronx shortly after graduating and became part of the A$AP Mob, which includes famed rapper A$AP Rocky, who mentored him. The "Miss The Rage" rapper gained a following by dropping singles and EPs throughout the years. Playboi Carti has always wanted to make music for every listener, not just a specific group. In 2018, he told Forbes, "My music is like a relief. It's for the hustlers, it's for the girls, it's for the thugs, it's for the nerds, it's for everybody."
It was clear his music was for everyone because Playboi Carti gained immense fame, and in 2018, he released his debut album, "Die Lit," per All Music. Two years and more followers later, his second album, "Whole Lotta Red" was released. "Whole Lotta Red" dropped in 2020, but thanks to TikTok, his song "Sky" off the album has gained major traction. In October 2023, three years after the song was released, it hit No.1 on TikTok Billboard's Top 50, per Billboard. Fans have been streaming like crazy, and although it's been out for a couple of years, we're here to break down the meaning of Playboi Carti's song, "Sky."
Sky is about using drugs as an escape
"Sky," is not about the bright blue sky or clouds but about how Playboi Carti uses drugs to escape. Throughout the song, the rapper vulnerably shares how he partakes in certain drugs and wants to feel nothing. The theme of the song is evident from the moment he starts rapping. The intro begins with, "What? What? What? What? / I'm so high, man, I can't even feel s***." The track continues with Playboi Carti asking his friends to roll him ten blunts so he can feel nothing.
In the past, the "New Tank" rapper has spoken about how he constantly smokes weed. In 2023, while being interviewed by BigBoyTV, he admitted that he smokes every day. Playboi Carti shared, "It's just like a habit." He continued to explain that smoking keeps him "sane." It's a huge part of his life and at times is a getaway for him like it's described in "Sky."
In both the song's choruses, the title, "Sky," is tied to the theme of using drugs to escape reality. Playboi Carti raps, "I could fall out the sky and I still won't feel nothin' / I'm way too high, woah, woah." The rapper starts and ends the song with the same chorus, explaining how he's so high on drugs he doesn't feel anything. The only part of the song that changes is the verse, which shows there might be another theme to "Sky" besides drugs.
Sky is also about Playboi Carti's affection for a girl
The theme of Playboi Carti's song, "Sky," focuses on his drug use, but there is a break in the tune where he talks about a girl. Playboi Carti's love life has been complicated. He's had an on-and-off relationship with fellow rapper Iggy Azalea from 2018 until 2020, when he released the album "Whole Lotta Red," per Billboard. The former couple even has a son together, but he has also been reported to have had a relationship with Blac Chyna, Justine Skye, and several other women, per Who's Dated Who. So, it's unclear who he's talking about in the verse of "Sky," but he's definitely rapping about a special someone.
The rapper talks about his infatuation with this mystery woman and how she is all the things he loves. Playboi Carti raps, "She my best friend yeah, we not a couple / She a rockstar, she a sex symbol / The way she do that s***, she make it look simple." He continues to describe their intimate moments with one another and how impressed he is by her.
In the end, however, it all ties back to Playboi Carti and him taking drugs. He sings, "And shawty gon' roll up some s*** / And shawty gon' roll up some s***." Although he briefly talks about a mystery woman, she ends up making him another blunt so he can feel nothing.