Iggy Azalea's Feud With Playboi Carti Has Flared Up Once Again

This isn't the first time Iggy Azalea's rocky relationship with fellow rapper Playboi Carti has made headlines. As previously reported by Billboard, the pair first met in 2018 while Carti was on tour overseas. They became a couple shortly after, but it hasn't been smooth sailing.

In June 2020, Azalea took to her Instagram to announce the surprising news that she had given birth to a son, named Onyx but didn't mention that Carti was the father until later, per Billboard. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Azalea shared photos of her newborn in October of that same year and took to her Instagram story once again to reveal she and Carti were no longer an item and that she is raising Onyx on her own.

Azalea clarified two days later that Carti isn't completely absent from his life. On December 25, 2020, Carti released a new album, "Whole Lotta Red," and wasn't present during the holidays with his son. In a series of deleted tweets, Azalea expressed how unhappy she was, writing, "Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son." During a radio interview on "The Zach Sang Show," Azalea informed listeners that she has no plans to get in another relationship any time soon.

In a new interview from Carti, he expressed his love for his old flame and their child but seems to have rubbed Azalea the wrong way again for stating something she doesn't believe is true.