What Iggy Azalea Has To Say About Her Relationship Status

Since bursting into the spotlight as a chart-topping rapper, Australian star Iggy Azalea has had her fair share of public relationships. The "Change Your Life" hitmaker has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile names. In 2011, Azalea hit things off with A$AP Rocky and told Vibe magazine that they both got tattoos to honor their relationship. After their split, Azalea had her "Live, Love, A$AP" ink crossed out and eventually removed. In 2015, Azalea got engaged to former NBA player Nick Young after he proposed to her on his 30th birthday in 2015. Even though the pair had every intention of walking down the aisle, they called it quits that same year.

As time has gone on, it has been said that Azalea dated the likes of Tyga, Quavo, and Deandre Hopkins, per In Touch Weekly. As of writing, her most recent public relationship was with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, with whom she shares her son, Onyx. According to Billboard, the pair met overseas in September 2018 and welcomed their first child nearly two years later in June 2020. In October of that year, Azalea mentioned that she will be raising her son by herself, hinting that she and Carti were no longer an item. However, later on, she clarified that Carti is a part of her son's life.

In recent months, Azalea has been quiet about her relationship status and gave fans an update during a new interview. Keep reading to find out more.