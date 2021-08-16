What Iggy Azalea Has To Say About Her Relationship Status
Since bursting into the spotlight as a chart-topping rapper, Australian star Iggy Azalea has had her fair share of public relationships. The "Change Your Life" hitmaker has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile names. In 2011, Azalea hit things off with A$AP Rocky and told Vibe magazine that they both got tattoos to honor their relationship. After their split, Azalea had her "Live, Love, A$AP" ink crossed out and eventually removed. In 2015, Azalea got engaged to former NBA player Nick Young after he proposed to her on his 30th birthday in 2015. Even though the pair had every intention of walking down the aisle, they called it quits that same year.
As time has gone on, it has been said that Azalea dated the likes of Tyga, Quavo, and Deandre Hopkins, per In Touch Weekly. As of writing, her most recent public relationship was with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, with whom she shares her son, Onyx. According to Billboard, the pair met overseas in September 2018 and welcomed their first child nearly two years later in June 2020. In October of that year, Azalea mentioned that she will be raising her son by herself, hinting that she and Carti were no longer an item. However, later on, she clarified that Carti is a part of her son's life.
In recent months, Azalea has been quiet about her relationship status and gave fans an update during a new interview. Keep reading to find out more.
Iggy Azalea has no plans to get in another relationship
Iggy Azalea has previously stated that her most recent album, "The End of an Era," will be her last. With that being said, her music career isn't the only thing she's saying goodbye to for now. While promoting the record, the "Fancy" chart-topper expressed she has no interest in forming a new relationship during a chat on The Zach Sang Show.
While in the middle of her interview with Zach Sang, the rapper appeared to be interrupted by someone on her phone. When Sang asked if it was a "lover" trying to contact her, Azalea shook her head and stated she doesn't have a "lover." The Grammy Award-nominated artist expressed that it's healthy to not have a partner instead of having a "sh***y one." Azalea added that now she is a mother, she has plans of wasting her time with someone when she knows it's not "going anywhere fast with." Azalea mentioned she wants to give her time to her son as opposed to having to "waste my night with some guy I don't give a f*** about." It sounds like the musician is pretty comfortable where she is right now.