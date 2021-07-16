Why Iggy Azalea Is Taking A Break From Music

Since making her mark on the music scene, Iggy Azalea has enjoyed quite a successful career. As previously reported by Billboard, "Fancy," her explosive collaboration with British singer Charli XCX not only stayed at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 for a whopping seven weeks but was also named the biggest female rap hit in history in 2017. To date, Azalea has released two studio albums — "The New Classic" and "In My Defense," and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

2021 has been a busy year for Azalea. After she kicked things off by releasing a single with fellow rapper Tyga, "Sip It," Azalea dropped the club banger "I Am The Stripclub." The "Change Your Life" hitmaker previously informed fans that she has plans of releasing a third album titled "End of an Era" and told her followers on Twitter as to why she decided to call the forthcoming LP that. "Turning 30 made me really think back on the last decade of my life & I just wanted to take all the s*** I've loved and make a time capsule of it," she wrote.

Before even releasing "End of an Era," Azalea has told fans something they may not have wanted to hear. Keep reading to find out more.