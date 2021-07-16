Why Iggy Azalea Is Taking A Break From Music
Since making her mark on the music scene, Iggy Azalea has enjoyed quite a successful career. As previously reported by Billboard, "Fancy," her explosive collaboration with British singer Charli XCX not only stayed at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 for a whopping seven weeks but was also named the biggest female rap hit in history in 2017. To date, Azalea has released two studio albums — "The New Classic" and "In My Defense," and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.
2021 has been a busy year for Azalea. After she kicked things off by releasing a single with fellow rapper Tyga, "Sip It," Azalea dropped the club banger "I Am The Stripclub." The "Change Your Life" hitmaker previously informed fans that she has plans of releasing a third album titled "End of an Era" and told her followers on Twitter as to why she decided to call the forthcoming LP that. "Turning 30 made me really think back on the last decade of my life & I just wanted to take all the s*** I've loved and make a time capsule of it," she wrote.
Before even releasing "End of an Era," Azalea has told fans something they may not have wanted to hear. Keep reading to find out more.
Iggy Azalea is excited for fans to see 'another side' to her beyond music
In a recent Twitter update on July 15, Iggy Azalea told her 7.7 million followers that following the release of her new album, "End of an Era," she will be taking a break from music. "'End of an Era' is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music," she said, adding, "I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."
"Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing!" she continued in a follow-up tweet. "I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"
Azalea didn't state what she has in the pipeline but fans were supportive of her choice. After one user said they were excited for what's to come, the "Black Widow" hitmaker revealed she has a "project" coming a week after the release of the album. "I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can't wait til you guys see it!" she wrote.