The Tragic Truth About Suzanne Somers' Life

Suzanne Somers (nee Mahoney) died on October 15, 2023, just one day before her birthday. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," read a statement shared with People magazine by publicist R. Couri Hay. Somers had recently been diagnosed with a recurrence of breast cancer after beating the disease years ago.

Somers was born on October 16, 1946, in California. Her mom, Marion, worked as a medical secretary, while her dad, Francis, was employed at a brewery. "I grew up poor," Somers said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2022. But everything changed for Somers once she got her big break. Somers was best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company," which aired in the late '70s and into the 80s. She landed another recurring role in the '90s, portraying Carol Foster Lambert on "Step by Step." Somers was a mom of one son, Bruce Somers Jr., whom she welcomed in 1965, with her then-husband, Bruce Somers. But even her adult life wasn't all glitz and glam. It was riddled with tragic details, many of which haunted her until the day she died.