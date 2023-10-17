A Timeline Of Suzanne Somers' Private, Decades-Long Struggle With Cancer
Many people will remember Suzanne Somers as the bright and bubbly Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company," but few likely realized Somers endured health struggles for a large part of her life. Sadly, Somers died from breast cancer on October 15, only one day before her 77th birthday. "She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," her publicist announced, per CNN. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," the statement continued.
While Somers' cause of death was breast cancer, she had been diagnosed with other forms of the disease, beginning as early as her 20s. While she has kept many details private, the actor has been open about her long struggle with cancer and the different (sometimes controversial) treatments she went through in order to beat the disease.
Suzanne Somers had different forms of cancer since her 20s
While Suzanne Somers played a chipper character in "Three's Company," many didn't know that she was struggling with health issues. Decades after she left the show, she revealed to CBS News that, while she was starring in the hit sitcom, she "had had cancer three times." Somers said, "They call it severe hyperplasia in your uterus. I didn't make a big deal about it." Somers also disclosed that she had skin cancer on her back when she was in her 30s.
In 2000, Somers discovered she had breast cancer and was undergoing treatment for a year before she was forced to go public with the news. As reported by ABC News, a tabloid published pictures of the actor leaving a liposuction facility and was slammed by other publications amid what they called "Thighgate." In an interview with Larry King, Somers revealed she did have liposuction following her cancer treatment. "[There] was an edema, a swelling of fluids that wouldn't go away ... So I had the fluids removed." She also shared that she was treating her disease homeopathically, forgoing chemotherapy against her doctor's advice. Despite refusing to go through FDA-approved treatments, she managed to beat the disease and told the Los Angeles Times in 2007 that she was cancer-free.
Suzanne Somers was misdiagnosed with full-body cancer in 2009
In 2009, Suzanne Somers published a book titled "Knockout: Interviews With Doctors Who Are Curing Cancer And How to Prevent Getting It in the First Place," and penned alternative ways to treat the disease. In an interview with CBS News, she stated the idea for the book came after she had been misdiagnosed with full-body cancer that November. "I went into that valley of fear. I saw my death, it was horrible." She was inspired to interview doctors "who were not loading people up on chemotherapy."
However her book received backlash, particularly when a doctor advised cancer patients to take more than 100 supplement pills and use a coffee enema, per Science-Based Medicine. Despite mixed reviews about her advice, Somers continued to live a healthy, chemical-free lifestyle, which she credited for her cancer-free life after breast cancer.
She later opened up about the misdiagnosis and shared with ET that the doctors had told her she had cancer "everywhere," including her liver and chest. They also stated that along with the tumors, she had a blood clot and pneumonia. It turned out her health issues were from black mold in her house and revealed, "I got fungus in my lung, which can kill you."
Suzanne Somers' breast cancer returned in 2023
On July 31, Suzanne Somers announced that her breast cancer came back. In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, "As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me." She went on to declare she was going to fight the disease and credited her husband Alan Hamel and her family for being supportive. "Thank you for the continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you — and I love you!"
Following her death, Hamel penned an emotional tribute to his late wife on her Instagram page. "Love. There is no version of the word love that is applicable to Suzanne. The closest version in words isn't even close," he wrote. "55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn't do it," he continued. It's clear they had a once-in-a-lifetime love and Somers will be missed by many.