A Timeline Of Suzanne Somers' Private, Decades-Long Struggle With Cancer

Many people will remember Suzanne Somers as the bright and bubbly Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company," but few likely realized Somers endured health struggles for a large part of her life. Sadly, Somers died from breast cancer on October 15, only one day before her 77th birthday. "She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," her publicist announced, per CNN. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," the statement continued.

While Somers' cause of death was breast cancer, she had been diagnosed with other forms of the disease, beginning as early as her 20s. While she has kept many details private, the actor has been open about her long struggle with cancer and the different (sometimes controversial) treatments she went through in order to beat the disease.