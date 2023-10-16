The Final Written Words Suzanne Somers' Husband Presented To Her Are Heartbreaking
Actor Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, presented her with a heart-wrenching letter the day before her death.
Somers died on October 15 after dealing with breast cancer on and off for over 23 years, per CNN. Somers' publicist announced her tragic death to her supporters through multiple avenues — including her Instagram. For the generation of TV fans who admired Somers' comedy via "Three's Company" and "Step By Step," she's left behind an irreplaceable hole. Unfortunately, Somers died one day before her October 16 birthday. Proving that the 76-year-old planned on persevering through her diagnosis, she'd intended to feast on tacos and cake with her close friends and family, according to People.
Somers had also created a special bracelet to honor her friends and fans who supported her through her breast cancer struggles. "It's a silver heart design on a gold satin cord and it's a way for us to send and receive love and feel the unity of our most important human connection," Somers revealed to People. And while it's unfortunate that Somers never got to celebrate her birthday with her loved ones, she was able to cherish one last heartfelt letter from Hamel — her beloved husband since 1977.
Alan Hamel poured out his heart to Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers' publicist revealed to People that Alan Hamel gave Somers with a letter one day before she succumbed to breast cancer.
Hamel channeled 55 years of love (and 46 years of marriage) into the beautifully heartbreaking note. Hamel opened the letter by describing the multitude of ways he throws the word "LOVE" around throughout the day, including greetings and descriptions of small pleasures (such as eating cantaloupe and birdwatching). However, Hamel then revealed that there was no perfect way to describe their love. "THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN'T EVEN CLOSE," he continued. "UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT. I'LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DOESN'T DO IT. I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU. FEELINGS ... THAT'S GETTING CLOSE, BUT NOT ALL THE WAY." Hamel added that they'd not spent "EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42" years of their multi-decade relationship, but even that didn't adequately describe the depth of their bond. "SO I WILL CALL IT, 'US', UNIQUELY, MAGICALLY, INDESCRIBABLY WONDERFUL 'US,'" he concluded.
Given his sweeping, loving declarations, Hamel may have feared his time with Somers was winding down. Either way, the letter is a beautiful yet bittersweet glimpse into their undeniable bond. However, fans have long known of their mutual devotion. In early 2021, Somers shared with Us Weekly that giving each other adequate attention, holding hands, and continuously dating was the key to their successful marriage.