How Bad Bunny Landed In Legal Trouble With His Ex Carliz De La Cruz

Like many musicians, Bad Bunny uses his experiences with his exes to write and create new music. But, the voicemail inspiration from his ex, Carliz De La Cruz, landed him in some legal trouble.

Bad Bunny and De La Cruz's romance may not be as widely known as his latest relationships because the former couple dated long before the Grammy winner made a name for himself in the music industry. The two sparked their romance in 2011 at the University of Puerto Rico, per The Guardian. The couple was not only in close quarters at school but also at their jobs. He and De La Cruz worked at the same supermarket as they attended the university. Things got so serious between the two that De La Cruz even claimed that the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer popped the question in January 2016.

However, the two were headed down different paths. Bad Bunny was trying to become the next biggest musician — which spoiler: ended up happening — and De La Cruz wanted to become a lawyer. The couple reportedly got back together in 2017 before they eventually called it quits shortly after. Based on the bio on De La Cruz's Instagram page, she, too, achieved her dream of becoming a lawyer. And it looks like she may have used her knowledge of the law to take her ex, Bad Bunny, to court over her iconic line, "Bad Bunny, baby."