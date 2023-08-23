Why Bad Bunny Refuses To Talk About His Relationship With Kendall Jenner
While we're unlikely to see Bad Bunny on the next season of "That Kardashians," one can dream — especially given the excitement surrounding his top-secret romance with Kendall Jenner.
Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February 2023. A source shared details about the possible coupling with People, saying, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. ... He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming." Although fans of the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer weren't keen on the entertainer exploring a potential relationship with the supermodel, they weren't about to let that hinder their fun.
From the Coachella Music Festival to basketball games, everywhere you turned, Jenner and Bad Bunny were there. And although it appeared to start as a casual fling, the couple's relationship looks to be getting more serious. In July 2023, a source revealed to ET, "Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry." It's clear to everyone that the couple's relationship is taking a turn. But don't expect to have Bad Bunny talking about Jenner anytime soon because he refuses to discuss his romantic life, and there's a reason why.
Bad Bunny wants to keep his personal life private
It's no secret that Bad Bunny isn't a fan of people invading his space. In January 2023, TMZ reported that the Latin singer received backlash after he threw a fan's phone in water because they put the device in his face. But it's not just his personal space that the singer doesn't like people invading. He also keeps his private life out of the public eye, especially when it comes to his romances.
Although many would love to hear the details of his and Kendall Jenner's relationship, the "I Like It" singer revealed to Rolling Stone that he doesn't intend to share details of his newfound romance. Bad Bunny knows that his life is in the public eye, and the one thing he feels he can try and protect is his personal life. He shared, "I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."
Protecting his private life is a difficult task, especially given the media circus surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family. Still, Bad Bunny is willing to try to keep his romance with Jenner under wraps. Even when Rolling Stones offered to have him clear up any rumors regarding his relationship with the supermodel, the singer refused. He shared, "That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
Kendall Jenner doesn't like talking about romance with Bad Bunny either
Yes, Bad Bunny is extremely private about his relationship with Kendall Jenner, but if you thought you could turn to the supermodel for some juicy details, don't bet on it. If there's one thing they both have in common — besides their fame — it's their insistence on maintaining a certain level of privacy.
When The Wall Street Journal interviewed Jenner for a feature and asked about her relationship with the Grammy award winner, she simply said, "No comment." The star then elaborated on her decision, saying, "I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side." Jenner believes that her romances are much "healthier" when they're not in the public eye.
Still, Jenner and Bad Bunny are not making it easy for people curious about their relationship. Despite being private when it comes to interviews, the couple is very public when it comes to their various outings. In August 2023, the two were all over one another as they attended a Drake concert, Billboard noted. So while they might want people to drop the conversation of their relationship, it doesn't look like it's happening any time soon.