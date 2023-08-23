Why Bad Bunny Refuses To Talk About His Relationship With Kendall Jenner

While we're unlikely to see Bad Bunny on the next season of "That Kardashians," one can dream — especially given the excitement surrounding his top-secret romance with Kendall Jenner.

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February 2023. A source shared details about the possible coupling with People, saying, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. ... He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming." Although fans of the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer weren't keen on the entertainer exploring a potential relationship with the supermodel, they weren't about to let that hinder their fun.

From the Coachella Music Festival to basketball games, everywhere you turned, Jenner and Bad Bunny were there. And although it appeared to start as a casual fling, the couple's relationship looks to be getting more serious. In July 2023, a source revealed to ET, "Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry." It's clear to everyone that the couple's relationship is taking a turn. But don't expect to have Bad Bunny talking about Jenner anytime soon because he refuses to discuss his romantic life, and there's a reason why.