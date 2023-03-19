Bad Bunny Seemingly Shades Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker In New Song

It's a battle of the new boo versus old. In the red corner is Bad Bunny, aka rumored Kendall Jenner hook-up. In the blue is Devin Booker, aka former Kendall Jenner hook-up. Both men are young, successful, on top of their game, have some swagger in their step, and share a reality TV star love interest. So, it's little surprise that the rapper and baller are apparently beefing.

True to form, Jenner kept her relationship with Booker low-key. Following their first public sighting in April 2020, they vacayed with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, ate sushi in Malibu, hung out at the beach, and golfed. "They seem to be on the same page," a source told People. "They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together." Sadly, the couple that golf together don't always stay together. After a tumultuous spell, Jenner and Booker called it quits in October 2022. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," a People source insisted.

It didn't take long before rumors began swirling that Jenner had moved on to Bad Bunny. The gossip intensified after the couple was spotted smooching and exiting Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars party together. Page Six reports that they were spotted leaving in the same car after the party. Now, yet more fuel's been thrown on the rumor fire as Bad Bunny seemingly shaded Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in his new song.