Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Reportedly Call It Quits Again

Kendall Jenner's relationship with Devin Booker has been filled with ups and downs. Often hailed as the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the 818 Tequila founder was first linked to Booker in April 2020. The duo would go on to be spotted together several times throughout the course of the year, but did not make their relationship official for some time. On Valentine's Day 2021, Jenner shared an adorable photo of herself and the NBA star getting cozy on a kitchen counter, marking the start of their public union (via Elle).

However, after nearly two years together, the couple called it quits, according to E! News. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source told the outlet. The insider went on to claim that, although the two had been enjoying their time together, they ultimately determined they had "different lifestyles." Despite their temporary separation, Jenner and Booker reconciled a short time later.

Unfortunately, it now appears as if the couple may have called it quits again.