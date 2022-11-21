Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Reportedly Call It Quits Again
Kendall Jenner's relationship with Devin Booker has been filled with ups and downs. Often hailed as the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the 818 Tequila founder was first linked to Booker in April 2020. The duo would go on to be spotted together several times throughout the course of the year, but did not make their relationship official for some time. On Valentine's Day 2021, Jenner shared an adorable photo of herself and the NBA star getting cozy on a kitchen counter, marking the start of their public union (via Elle).
However, after nearly two years together, the couple called it quits, according to E! News. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source told the outlet. The insider went on to claim that, although the two had been enjoying their time together, they ultimately determined they had "different lifestyles." Despite their temporary separation, Jenner and Booker reconciled a short time later.
Unfortunately, it now appears as if the couple may have called it quits again.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's schedules didn't align
Kendall Jenner has always been the most reserved member of her famous family. In 2017, the supermodel opened up about her decision to keep many aspects of her life — particularly her romantic relationships — out of the public eye. "It's something between two people, and nobody else's opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama," she told Elle. Since then, Jenner has shared very small glimpses into her private life, and has not shied away from being spotted out with Phoenix Suns forward Devin Booker.
And while Jenner and Booker have recently put on a united front amid ongoing breakup rumors, the two have now reportedly called it quits for good. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source revealed to People. Per the outlet, the reality star and the NBA player quietly split in October, but have agreed to continue their platonic relationship. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another insider added.