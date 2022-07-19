Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has Major News About Her Love Life

According to E! Online, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together again. While neither have made any comments about it just yet, one source told the outlet that Jenner and Booker are spending a lot of time getting up close and personal once more, and in a good way, of course. The insider said, "She and Devin are fully back together. They moved on and it's going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

But because Jenner likes to keep her private life under the radar, there's a very good chance that fans won't be seeing many selfies or photo dumps with Booker in them on her Instagram account. However, she did pose with someone who might have been Booker in a photo that she shared on her Instagram Story on July 17, according to InStyle. While no one knows for sure if the man in her photo is indeed Booker, it's safe to say that Jenner is doing what she does best: keeping everyone guessing.