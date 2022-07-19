Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has Major News About Her Love Life
Kendall Jenner isn't the kind of person who likes to talk about her personal life, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Back in 2021, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Executive Producer Farnaz Farjam told "The Daily Dish" podcast that Jenner didn't want any of her love interests on the show until she knew she could trust them enough. He said (via E! News), "She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."
That said, Jenner's love life is constantly in the rumor mill, as she and Devin Booker have been keeping fans guessing amid their reported split for months now. While a source close to the situation hinted that the couple broke things off because they wanted to "focus on themselves," per Us Weekly, they did encounter some bumps along the road. Another insider told Page Six, "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career," while also adding, "Kendall's career also dominates her life."
Now it looks like Jenner and Booker have just made a new move in their relationship, and it's one that may have fans raising their eyebrows.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together again
According to E! Online, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together again. While neither have made any comments about it just yet, one source told the outlet that Jenner and Booker are spending a lot of time getting up close and personal once more, and in a good way, of course. The insider said, "She and Devin are fully back together. They moved on and it's going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."
But because Jenner likes to keep her private life under the radar, there's a very good chance that fans won't be seeing many selfies or photo dumps with Booker in them on her Instagram account. However, she did pose with someone who might have been Booker in a photo that she shared on her Instagram Story on July 17, according to InStyle. While no one knows for sure if the man in her photo is indeed Booker, it's safe to say that Jenner is doing what she does best: keeping everyone guessing.