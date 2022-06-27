Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Keep Fans Guessing Amid Their Reported Split

In what has been a whirlwind of a year for the Kardashian women — relationship-wise, anyway — attention has finally turned to Kendall Jenner. Unlike her sisters, who have made storylines out of their various romantic entanglements on their reality series (think: Kravis' passionate relationship), Jenner has long opted to keep her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker off the show and out of the headlines.

"Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," Jenner said during the 2021 "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, per Bustle. "No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]," she explained. Jenner claimed that it made her relationship with Booker "a lot better." She said, "I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

After two years together, Booker and Jenner called it quits in June. Numerous outlets confirmed the split, but within days, the stars' social media habits had fans wondering if they were really done for good.