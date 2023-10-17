Hugh Hefner's Son Marston Has Lavish Spending Habits

Not only is Marston Hefner the son of Playboy tycoon Hugh Hefner, but his mother, Kimberley Conrad, also appeared in the pages of the fabled magazine. Hugh and Conrad divorced in 1998, which led Marston to move out of the Playboy Mansion into a nearby house with his mother. Although he did not have his own bedroom at the mansion, the youngster visited his father frequently. "My, like, expectancy for what girl I'm going to get is, like, so f***ed-up," Marston said in an interview with GQ in 2008 when he was 18 years old. "I've just been around really hot women my entire life, so the average high school girl won't do it for me," he added.

Despite his skewed perception of women as a youngster, Marston settled down and tied the knot with his wife, Anna Lambropoulos, in August 2022. The next year they welcomed their son into the world in July. Around that time, Marston followed in his parent's footsteps and started dabbling in nude modeling for supplemental income.

Marston launched an OnlyFans account in June even though his wife had serious misgivings about the endeavor. "It is a long-term avenue for further financial security," Marston told Page Six at the time. According to Marston, he was going to use his OnlyFans earnings to not only support his family, but to also buy insanely expensive "trophy" Pokémon cards.