Hugh Hefner's Son Marston Has Lavish Spending Habits
Not only is Marston Hefner the son of Playboy tycoon Hugh Hefner, but his mother, Kimberley Conrad, also appeared in the pages of the fabled magazine. Hugh and Conrad divorced in 1998, which led Marston to move out of the Playboy Mansion into a nearby house with his mother. Although he did not have his own bedroom at the mansion, the youngster visited his father frequently. "My, like, expectancy for what girl I'm going to get is, like, so f***ed-up," Marston said in an interview with GQ in 2008 when he was 18 years old. "I've just been around really hot women my entire life, so the average high school girl won't do it for me," he added.
Despite his skewed perception of women as a youngster, Marston settled down and tied the knot with his wife, Anna Lambropoulos, in August 2022. The next year they welcomed their son into the world in July. Around that time, Marston followed in his parent's footsteps and started dabbling in nude modeling for supplemental income.
Marston launched an OnlyFans account in June even though his wife had serious misgivings about the endeavor. "It is a long-term avenue for further financial security," Marston told Page Six at the time. According to Marston, he was going to use his OnlyFans earnings to not only support his family, but to also buy insanely expensive "trophy" Pokémon cards.
Marston Hefner spent $100,000 on Pokémon cards and comics
A few months after joining OnlyFans, Marston Hefner had enough money to purchase the outlandishly priced Pokémon cards. He purchased one card worth $40,000 and another with a $10,000 price tag. Hugh Hefner's son also used his OnlyFans earnings to buy a $50,000 Spider-Man comic. In total he dropped $100,000 on the three items. His wife Anna Lambropoulos was less-than-thrilled about the purchases. "I'm like, 'You're lighting money on fire,'" she told Page Six in September. "It's just so much money! I think it's a volatile investment," she added. Even Marston admitted he was "kind of regretting" splurging on the rare Spider-Man comic. Apparently, that was the end of his lavish spending, and since he obtained the coveted Pokémon cards, his money now goes toward the family and their home.
Of course, the money from OnlyFans is not Marston's sole source of income, as he inherited a substantial amount of money when Hugh died in 2017. At the time of Hugh's death, the Playboy publishing magnate was worth around $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Hugh's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison revealed in her 2015 memoir, "Down the Rabbit Hole," that a will she'd once seen showed that 50% of his fortune would go to charity, while the other 50% would be divided among his four children. However, the exact amount Marston inherited is unknown, according to E!
Prior to launching an OnlyFans account, Marston pursued a career in publishing outside of Playboy.
Marston Hefner has not always had the support of his family
When Marston Hefner was finishing high school, he wanted to not only continue his education, but also to challenge himself. "Like, I wanted to apply to Bard, but from what it said, it was a really granola school. Wesleyan is, like, academically rigorous," he told GQ in a 2008 interview just before he left for college. After he finished school, Hugh Hefner's son followed a path similar to his father's. "Marston Hefner continues the legacy Hugh Hefner left him, exploring sexual taboos, ﬁnding radical self-love in humanity's darkest unconscious desires. He is the editor and founder of Young Magazine," the bio on his website reads. Marston also released a book titled "High School Romance," whichis a collection of short stories he wrote.
Marston said that while dipping his toes in publishing may seem akin to how Hugh built his fortune, the Hefner family did not fully back his creative pursuits. "I can't say who is supportive and who isn't ... but I have been told that my writing is seen more as a hobby than as a career because I make little money from it," Marston told Hobart Pulp in 2022.
Apparently, the Hefner clan was also unsupportive when Marston started his OnlyFans account. "You can be the CEO of the people getting naked. But don't be the person getting naked," he told The Messenger in August when discussing his family's reaction.