The Heartbreaking Details About Eileen Davidson's Personal Life

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Eileen Davidson is no stranger to challenges. As a longtime soap actor who got her start in "The Young and the Restless" and made her way to "Days of Our Lives" as the villain Kristen DiMera, she has served plenty of heated moments. Davidson brought that energy into "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when she was cast in 2014 and while she didn't start arguments with her cast members, she wasn't afraid to fight back. Many fans won't ever forget the moment Kim Richards called her a beast and in true soap opera fashion, Davidson gasped, "Beast? How dare you!"

Davidson recalled feeling nervous about going into reality television after word circulated that she would be getting $750,000 per season — a detail she claimed was false. "And I knew I wasn't. But then I realized in that moment what [the producers] were doing ... What they're doing is they're setting it up so that there's already conflict before these women even meet me," she told AV Club. Unfortunately, drama for Davidson wasn't only reserved for her television moments. The "Bold and the Beautiful" star has endured lots of heartbreak in her real life and some events were so tragic, they would fit right into a soap opera storyline.