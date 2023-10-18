The Strict Diet Victoria Beckham Has Followed For Decades
When it comes to her health, Victoria Beckham is super disciplined. Since she shot to fame in the mid-'90s as Posh Spice, she has always maintained a lean figure. Back then, she was just 20 when she joined the Spice Girls and at 49 years old now, not much has changed in her appearance. "I am comfortable with who I am, I accept how I look, I make the best of what I have," she told The Times UK. She revealed at 25 years old, she would criticize her looks and shared, "I've always been quite tough on myself, but because of that I've also always strived to be the best version of myself."
Of course, it doesn't hurt to have trainers and be able to afford high-quality food. Even though she's not touring the world in a girl band anymore, Beckham still maintains a super healthy diet consisting of fish and fresh vegetables. In fact, the pop star rarely strays from this menu and sticks to her regimen even when it's her birthday.
Victoria Beckham mainly eats lean fish and steamed veggies
If you wanna be Victoria Beckham's lover, you gotta get with her meal plan. In an interview with Net-A-Porter, she revealed that her early morning routine consists of taking three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, hot water with lemon, and then several coffees — all before her workout. While Beckham shared that she was "flexible" with food, she mostly sticks with "fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts." She's also a huge fan of avocados and told The Telegraph that she eats three to four a day.
According to Hello!, one of Beckham's fave smoothies is what she called the "Green Monster." In her Instagram Story, she made a shake for her family, which included apples, lemons, green vegetables, kiwi, and chia seeds. Her breakfast is also super healthy and the fashion designer eats sprouted grain cereal mixed with organic, unsweetened almond milk. Beckham rarely deviates from her strict eating habits. A source told the Mirror that her birthday cakes are made out of fruit and she hasn't had any refined carbs in years. Beckham is the first to admit she's a picky eater and revealed what led her to maintain such a healthy lifestyle.
Victoria Beckham's strict diet was a result of her Spice Girl days
Victoria Beckham wasn't always so regimented about her food. In the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, the fashion designer admitted, "I'm a very fussy eater. I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don't like oils and butters and sauces. So for most restaurants, I'm probably their worst nightmare." Victoria shared that she didn't grow up eating fresh, clean foods and realized while she was touring with the Spice Girls that unless she didn't start eating healthfully, she would be "inclined to sit there and eat the entire contents of the bread basket."
In another "River Cafe Table 4" podcast episode, Victoria's husband, David Beckham joked, "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that's eaten the same thing for the last 25 years," adding that his wife only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. Following his statement, Victoria clarified to Vogue Australia, "What he meant is that he's never met anyone who's more disciplined with the way that they eat. I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing." However, to prove that she's not totally "boring," she shared that she does have a drink every now and then.