The Strict Diet Victoria Beckham Has Followed For Decades

When it comes to her health, Victoria Beckham is super disciplined. Since she shot to fame in the mid-'90s as Posh Spice, she has always maintained a lean figure. Back then, she was just 20 when she joined the Spice Girls and at 49 years old now, not much has changed in her appearance. "I am comfortable with who I am, I accept how I look, I make the best of what I have," she told The Times UK. She revealed at 25 years old, she would criticize her looks and shared, "I've always been quite tough on myself, but because of that I've also always strived to be the best version of myself."

Of course, it doesn't hurt to have trainers and be able to afford high-quality food. Even though she's not touring the world in a girl band anymore, Beckham still maintains a super healthy diet consisting of fish and fresh vegetables. In fact, the pop star rarely strays from this menu and sticks to her regimen even when it's her birthday.