Star Athletes Who Were Arrested In 2023
The following article includes references to mental health issues, substance abuse, and domestic assault.
Since the dawn of time, people have placed athletes on pedestals, honoring them for their accomplishments and fantastic abilities. That hasn't changed since the first Olympic games from the ancient times, and it's not likely to change anytime soon. These days, athletes are often celebrities adored by millions, so they can seem larger than life. Of course, they're people like everyone else, and some get into a lot of trouble with the law.
The difference between an average person and a star athlete getting busted by the cops is the publicity. The media hounds athletes when they cross a line, and it can mar the athlete's career or permanently ban them from their chosen sport. Some find their celebrity status isn't enough to keep them out of prison, and in 2023, a plethora of athletes found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
While many athletes are arrested for partying too hard or carrying something illicit they shouldn't have in their possession, others committed or allegedly committed serious crimes. In the year of 2023, some were arrested to protect them from themselves, while others were held to protect those around them.
Dani Alves - arrested for sexual assault
Dani Alves is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of this century and has the skills to back that up. Alves has represented Brazil in their international team officially since 2008, and he played for them at the Olympic Games in 2021. Just behind Lionel Messi, the Brazilian footballer is one of the most decorated professional soccer players in history, with 43 titles. Professionally, Alves was at the top of his game, but he ran afoul of the law in early 2023.
On January 20, 2023, Alves was arrested and taken into custody by Spanish police for a sexual assault charge. The alleged incident occurred on December 30, 2022, at a nightclub in Barcelona, Spain, where the accuser testified that Alves had groped and raped her. When the media caught wind of the arrest, Liga MX club Pumas chairman Leopoldo Silva announced that the team terminated Alves's contract.
Since his arrest, the judge ordered that the player be held in prison without bail following the allegations from the unnamed victim. While Alves denied the accusations, Spanish newspaper El Periódico reported that tests from the victim's person and clothing matched his DNA. Alves is expected to stand trial in late 2023 and faces up to 15 years in prison.
Joe Mixon - arrested for pointing a gun at a woman
Joe Mixon joined the Cincinnati Bengals out of college in 2017 and went on to play with them at Super Bowl LVI. In 2022, he even hit the 38th spot on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022. Throughout his career, Mixon's activities off the field have landed him in trouble with the law. In 2014, Mixon reached a plea deal after being charged with assaulting a woman — allegedly punching her in the face and breaking multiple facial bones — earning himself court-mandated counseling, 100 hours of community service, and a one-year suspension from his college football team.
On February 2, 2023, a woman accused Mixon of pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot her during a traffic incident. The alleged action resulted in a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. Police initially dismissed the charges against Mixon but refiled them following an investigation. Mixon had his day in court in August 2023, and after a four-day trial, he was found not guilty.
Mixon's second run-in with the law in 2023 came in March after police arrived at his home in response to a report of gunshots. Police found a minor outside the house with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but didn't charge Mixon with a crime, nor was he a suspect. Instead, police charged Mixon's sister and her boyfriend for the shooting. In August, the minor's family sued Mixon, since the incident took place at his home and they claimed he supplied the bullets from the shooting.
Sonya Deville - arrested for gun possession
Sonya Deville got into mixed martial arts during her teenage years and found her way to the WWE as a contestant in Season 6 of "WWE Tough Enough" in 2015. She didn't win the TV competition, but ended up signing with the WWE later that year and has remained with the organization ever since. Unfortunately, TMZ reported that an ACL tear from July 2023 took her out of the ring, possibly for good.
Deville's 2023 arrest was reportedly an indirect result of a traumatic event in her life. In 2020, an obsessed fan broke into Deville's home after preparing for the invasion for eight months with plans to kidnap Deville, ESPN reported. While nobody was injured, the incident understandably rattled the WWE star.
Sources told TMZ that after the break-in, Deville obtained a handgun and the necessary permits for Florida. Unfortunately, a Florida permit doesn't work outside the state, which Deville learned on February 19, 2023. While she was in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Deville handed her car over to a valet, who found her gun in the glove compartment. After calling the police about the firearm, the Atlantic City Police Department charged and arrested Deville with one count of unlawful weapon possession, per TMZ. As of October 2023, Deville's case has yet to be seen in court.
Achraf Hakimi - arrested for rape
Achraf Hakimi's career kicked off in 2016 when he started playing for the famed Real Madrid and for Morocco's international team. He had a meteoric rise due to his impressive skills and talent of being able to play multiple positions on the field. Hakimi bounced around before landing at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he scored a five-year contract reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.
In March 2023, a woman accused Hakimi of rape, telling Paris police that he paid to fly her to his home in Paris while his wife and children were out of town. The alleged victim met with police the following day, and after questioning Hakimi, the Paris police preliminarily charged him with rape. In French law, a preliminary charge doesn't necessarily mean it will go to trial, though a judge may proceed with a trial following an investigation.
Hakimi's attorney informed the Associated Press that he "strongly denied accusations made against him." The alleged victim's attorney told AFP, "My client maintains everything that she said. She made the choice to speak exclusively to prosecutors and does not want the affair to become a media issue, mainly to protect her safety."
Nate Diaz - arrested for assault
Nate Diaz's career began in mixed martial arts, and he competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than 15 years. Diaz scored 22 wins and 13 losses over the course of his career, and when his UFC contract ended in 2022, he switched things up by becoming a professional boxer. His debut boxing match was against Jake Paul in August 2023, where Paul defeated him via unanimous decision.
In April 2023, Diaz found himself in a tussle on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. The fight resulted in a warrant issued for his arrest on suspicion of second-degree battery. Diaz surrendered to the New Orleans Police Department a few days later and left after posting a $10,000 bond.
Onlookers caught the brawl on video, and it went viral. During the fight, Diaz put TikToker Rodney Petersen in a choke hold, rendering him unconscious. The video shows Petersen lying motionless in the street after things settle down, and the influencer displayed his bloody scalp online after the incident. After witness statements and better footage emerged, the charges against Diaz were dropped in September 2023, as Diaz's team maintained that he acted in self-defense.
Deontay Wilder - arrested for gun possession
Unlike most professional boxers, Deontay Wilder didn't start boxing at an early age, as "The Bronze Bomber" first laced up his gloves at 20 years old in 2005. Within just a few years, Wilder won the 2007 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions as well as taking home the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics. In 2015, he became the World Boxing Council's heavyweight champion. Wilder defended his title 10 times before losing to Tyson Fury in 2020.
In 2013, Las Vegas police arrested Wilder for domestic battery by strangulation, which was his first brush with the law. Wilder found himself in legal trouble again nearly a decade later. In May 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him during a traffic stop. While driving in Hollywood around 1:15 in the morning, police pulled Wilder over due to an obstructed license plate and illegal window tinting.
Smelling marijuana coming from the car, the police searched his vehicle and ended up finding a handgun, landing Wilder a charge for possession of a concealed weapon. After his arrest and booking, Wilder posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End."
Tony Ferguson - arrested for driving under the influence
Tony Ferguson entered the world of mixed martial arts after wrestling in high school and college. He paid his dues and earned a spot on "The Ultimate Fighter 13" in 2011, which he won. After that, he joined the UFC and has remained with the organization throughout his professional fighting run.
Ferguson's career isn't full of stories of criminal behavior outside the of the octagon, but that changed in early May 2023. While driving his truck in Hollywood at around 2:00 a.m., Ferguson crashed into two parked cars, flipping his vehicle, as reported by TMZ. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident, but Ferguson's behavior landed him in legal trouble.
Ferguson refused to take a field sobriety test, and police described him as "very uncooperative." The fighter reportedly had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, earning him an arrest and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. Additionally, rejecting the field sobriety test could cost him his license for at least one year.
Riquna Williams - arrested for domestic violence
Riquna "Bay Bay" Williams played basketball in high school and throughout her time at the University of Miami. Williams' NCAA career helped bring her to the WNBA, and she's played for several teams, including the Tulsa Shock, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Las Vegas Aces. She became a WNBA Champion and All-Star player due to her talented scoring.
Williams's off-the-court conduct brought her to the attention of law enforcement multiple times, beginning in 2019. Florida police arrested Williams in April 2019 for assaulting her ex-girlfriend, costing her a ten-game suspension from the WNBA. Williams allegedly pulled out a gun, threatening a man at the scene before driving off. The player was eventually charged with felony burglary and aggravated assault.
Police arrested Williams for domestic violence again, this time in July 2023. Williams faced nine total counts, with five felony counts — including domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon — and four misdemeanors for domestic battery against her spouse. The case began preliminary hearings in September 2023, but the district attorney dropped the charges when the victim failed to appear to testify at a hearing, though the case could still go to a grand jury. The Aces have prevented Williams from playing in any matches since her July arrest.
Bashaud Breeland - arrested for gun and drug possession
Bashaud Breeland's career in the NFL has seen him move from one team to another, beginning in 2014 with the Washington Commanders. After a few seasons, Breeland joined the Green Bay Packers and then the Kansas City Chiefs. While with the Chiefs, Breeland played in Super Bowl LIV in 2019, earning a Super Bowl champion.
Off the gridiron, Breeland's actions have gotten him multiple arrests. In April 2020, South Carolina officers arrested Breeland for several charges, including having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. Additionally, Breeland was driving without a valid license. That arrest resulted in a guilty plea, fines, and a 30-day suspended sentence.
On August 7, 2023, police in Charlotte, North Carolina arrested Breeland on multiple charges. His vehicle was reported stolen, and the car was full of various drugs and concealed firearms, including at least four assault rifles. The total of eight weapons, marijuana, and alleged mushrooms in the stolen car brought six criminal charges upon him, and Breeland could be facing jail time and fines should he be convicted at trial.
Jimmy Graham - arrested for resisting arrest during a medical episode
Jimmy Graham began his career with the NFL in 2010, playing for the New Orleans Saints. He then was on the roster for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears before rejoining the Saints in 2023. Graham set records throughout his career and played in five Pro Bowls between 2011 and 2017. The player didn't have any problems with law enforcement until 2023.
One could argue that Graham still hasn't had any problems with law enforcement despite being arrested on August 19, 2023, as reported by TMZ. Police in Newport Beach, California, arrested Graham for obstructing a police officer and suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics. The arrest occurred in the evening after Graham hid in some bushes before running from security at a resort. The Saints quickly commented on Graham's arrest, saying he experienced a "medical episode."
Graham's arrest led to two charges that were ultimately dropped, and he thanked the Los Angeles Police Department, saying they were helpful during his medical episode, per ESPN. Graham explained to the press: "It's kind of a personal health thing, and I'm just going to keep it to myself. I'll be fine. I'm just looking forward to putting it behind me."
Julio Urías - arrested on domestic violence charges
Julio "El Culichi" Urías joined the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and has remained with the team ever since. He became a World Series champion in 2020, and in addition to being a Dodger, Urías played for the Mexico national baseball team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. While he's a star athlete on the field, Urías's time off the field is a bit more chaotic, as he has faced multiple arrests.
In May 2019, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Urías for domestic battery after reportedly pushing a woman he was with to the ground. The prosecutor didn't file charges, deferring any action for one year. Urías was cleared of the charges by avoiding arrest during the subsequent year and attending domestic violence counseling for 52 weeks. Despite the dropped charges, the MLB suspended Urias for 20 games in accordance with its policy.
On September 3, 2023, Urías found himself in a similar situation following an incident at a soccer match. He was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond. Details of the incident remain unclear, though TMZ reported that a witness saw Urías physically assault a woman and alerted police. After the arrest, the Dodgers put the player on administrative leave, according to ESPN. Urías becomes a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and can face another suspension or more severe sanction resulting from the incident.
Kevin Porter Jr. - arrested for assault
Kevin Porter Jr. – who is best known by his initials, KJP — kicked off his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019. He left for the Houston Rockets in 2021 and has many impressive career highlights to his name. Porter began playing for the NBA G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, in 2021 and was named the G League's scoring leader in 2021.
While his skills on the court have made him a star, Porter has found himself in trouble with the law multiple times over the years. In November 2020, Porter faced a felony gun charge and driving without a license, though a grand jury declined to indict him and the charges were dropped.
On September 11, 2023, New York City police arrested Porter for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Gondrezick exhibited several injuries, including a laceration above her eye and a fractured vertebrae in her neck. Porter's charges include felony assault and strangulation, and the Houston Rockets responded almost immediately, permanently barring Porter from the organization while seeking to trade him to another team. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said (via The Athletic), "The allegations here are horrific. No question about it."
Chandler Jones - arrested for violating a protective order
Chandler Jones started his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2012 and has since played for the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Jones became a Super Bowl champion at Super Bowl XLIX and has a long list of impressive accomplishments, including the Butkus Award in 2019 and the Deacon Jones Award in 2017. Additionally, Jones played in four Pro Bowls between 2015 and 2021.
Jones hadn't encountered any run-ins with law enforcement until September 2023. On September 7, Jones posted several unusual messages to his social media, accusing the Las Vegas Raiders' management of sending a Crisis Response Team to his home, per AP News. On September 26, Jones revealed on X in a now-deleted Tweet (via the New York Post) that the fire department admitted him to a behavioral health center against his wishes.
A few days later on September 29, Las Vegas police arrested Jones on two counts of violating a protective order. The arrest related to a temporary domestic violence protective order brought by Jones's ex-girlfriend, who alleged domestic battery on September 12, 2023. The Raiders released Jones from the team after his September 29 arrest, though he had been away from the team for several weeks before his arrest. He is set to appear in court in December.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, mental health, or domestic violence, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
-
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or their website.