Scandalous Details About Suzanne Somers And Alan Hamel's Marriage

While grieving the loss of Suzanne Somers, Canadian talk show host Alan Hamel shared an emotional tribute to his wife that revealed just how inseparable they became after first meeting in 1969. "55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years," he wrote on Instagram.

The couple's love story began when Hamel was hosting "The Anniversary Game." Somers was one of the show's models who helped showcase the prizes that were up for grabs. She shouldn't have been up for grabs in Hamel's eyes, as he was married at the time, but he engaged in an extramarital affair with the future "Three's Company" star. Of their first night together, Somers told "Daily Blast Live," "I had my first pot brownie. It's the first time I ever went to a man's hotel room, and it's the first time I ever slept with a man on the first date." Their affair resulted in a pregnancy, and Somers decided to get an abortion. "Back then I was lying, manipulating, hiding," she told the Tampa Bay Times.

After a turbulent start, the couple began building the foundation of a lasting relationship. Hamel got divorced in 1971, and he and Somers wed six years later. Somers would later use their marital longevity to promote sex positivity, and the late "Step by Step" star was never squeamish when it came to talking about her love life. She even shared a few rather scandalous details about it.