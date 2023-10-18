Scandalous Details About Suzanne Somers And Alan Hamel's Marriage
While grieving the loss of Suzanne Somers, Canadian talk show host Alan Hamel shared an emotional tribute to his wife that revealed just how inseparable they became after first meeting in 1969. "55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years," he wrote on Instagram.
The couple's love story began when Hamel was hosting "The Anniversary Game." Somers was one of the show's models who helped showcase the prizes that were up for grabs. She shouldn't have been up for grabs in Hamel's eyes, as he was married at the time, but he engaged in an extramarital affair with the future "Three's Company" star. Of their first night together, Somers told "Daily Blast Live," "I had my first pot brownie. It's the first time I ever went to a man's hotel room, and it's the first time I ever slept with a man on the first date." Their affair resulted in a pregnancy, and Somers decided to get an abortion. "Back then I was lying, manipulating, hiding," she told the Tampa Bay Times.
After a turbulent start, the couple began building the foundation of a lasting relationship. Hamel got divorced in 1971, and he and Somers wed six years later. Somers would later use their marital longevity to promote sex positivity, and the late "Step by Step" star was never squeamish when it came to talking about her love life. She even shared a few rather scandalous details about it.
Suzanne Somers' nookie nap
Suzanne Somers' remarks about how often she and Alan Hamel did the deed caused quite a sensation. In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail, Somers credited injections of the peptide PT-141 for increasing both her and Hamel's libido. At the time, the longtime lovebirds were 73 and 83, respectively. "I'm kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you're in the mood all the time," Somers boasted.
Somers famously shared that she and Hamel were having sex twice daily at the time. "I usually say I sleep through one of them. That's usually that one at 4 o'clock in the morning," the actor quipped. "Then again around 8 o'clock in the morning, I'm in the mood."
In 2017, Somers told ET that she and Hamel didn't restrict their lovemaking to the morning hours. Their evenings often began with a romantic dance, and when things took a sensual turn, they didn't bother making a beeline for the bedroom. "We've never gotten to the couch," Somers confessed. They would sometimes make it as far as their bar, however. "Which we found sort of kinky," Somers said. The ThighMaster mogul bragged about her husband's high level of fitness, which was not the result of using her popular As-seen-on-TV apparatuses. "Alan has the blood pressure of an athlete, and he claims that sex is his daily cardio workout and says that it's a hell of a lot more fun than a treadmill," she told People.
Injuries didn't stop Somers from being intimate for long
In January 2020, Suzanne Somers told Page Six that she had to spend at least six weeks abstaining from sex after she fractured her hip. However, she and Alan Hamel worked out a way to resume their robust lovemaking before she fully recovered. "The position is not photographable," she said on the "We Hear" podcast. She also shared an update on how needles were helping her and Hamel keep that spark alive. "I have a husband who I inject every Tuesday with testosterone, and Wednesday's a very good day," she said.
Somers took to Instagram in October 2020 to let her fans know that she had suffered another injury. After falling down the stairs, she had to have surgery on her neck. She later told Page Six that she'd taken a tumble after Hamel reached for her hand and tripped while ascending the stairs. She was still using a crutch at the time, so she was unable to catch herself with her other hand. "Because we're holding hands, that's the problem with being in love with each other, I go on top of him," she recalled. She then quipped, "I've had more fun being on top of him." Somers had to wear a neck brace post-surgery, and, once again, Hamel didn't wait for her to completely heal before recommencing their morning routine. "I woke up yesterday morning thinking, 'What is he doing?'" said Somers. "He never misses an opportunity!"