Horrific Delphi Crime Scene Photos Leak Could Put Justice For Libby & Abby On Hold
Leaked photos from the horrific Delphi murder crime scene could postpone justice for Liberty German and Abigail Williams. According to WLWT, German, 14, and Williams, 13, were close friends who were brutally murdered while enjoying a leisurely hike in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. Richard Allen was arrested in connection to the crimes in October 2022, according to CNN. "Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest ... is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long term and complex investigation," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.
Allen's trial will start in 2024. He pleaded not guilty. However, AP News reported that Allen confessed to the murders while speaking to his wife on the phone in April 2023. "Investigators had the phone call transcribed and the transcription confirms that Richard Allen admits that he committed the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German," said Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland. Between overwhelming cruelty involved in the case and the secrecy shrouding certain aspects — such as officials refusing to name German and Williams' official cause of death — the Delphi murders garnered widespread support from passionate followers of the true crime community.
Unfortunately, photos from the Delphi crime scene recently leaked and could potentially influence the outcome of Allen's upcoming trial.
Richard Allen's trial could get pushed back
The interest in Abigail Williams and Liberty German's murders led to several independent investigations by ordinary citizens and true crime enthusiasts. It also inspired in-depth analysis from "The Murder Sheet" podcast, which is hosted by lawyer/journalist duo Kevin Greenlee and Áine Cain. According to Fox News, the host recently received crime scene photos. According to the outlet, the images, which were leaked by a former associate of one of Allen's representatives, have been uploaded to social media.
Unfortunately, these photos could bring undue harm to the victims' families. "Anybody who wanted to could copy [the photos] and do anything they want with them, including emailing the family members or doing other harassing things," said Greenlee. Even more disturbing, the photos could deem Allen guilty in the court of public opinion and "could potentially taint the jury pool." The potential for a mistrial could also increase.
During an interview with Fox 59, Greenlee revealed that if a judge rules that Allen should get new representation, it could also postpone the trial altogether. "What's important to remember is Richard Allen is presumed innocent until determined guilty," said Greenlee. "It will certainly not begin in January because these new attorneys are going to need to take time, months or perhaps a year or more, just to learn the case and so his pre-trial detention period is just going to grow even longer through no direct fault of his own."