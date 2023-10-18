Horrific Delphi Crime Scene Photos Leak Could Put Justice For Libby & Abby On Hold

Leaked photos from the horrific Delphi murder crime scene could postpone justice for Liberty German and Abigail Williams. According to WLWT, German, 14, and Williams, 13, were close friends who were brutally murdered while enjoying a leisurely hike in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. Richard Allen was arrested in connection to the crimes in October 2022, according to CNN. "Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest ... is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long term and complex investigation," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

Allen's trial will start in 2024. He pleaded not guilty. However, AP News reported that Allen confessed to the murders while speaking to his wife on the phone in April 2023. "Investigators had the phone call transcribed and the transcription confirms that Richard Allen admits that he committed the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German," said Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland. Between overwhelming cruelty involved in the case and the secrecy shrouding certain aspects — such as officials refusing to name German and Williams' official cause of death — the Delphi murders garnered widespread support from passionate followers of the true crime community.

Unfortunately, photos from the Delphi crime scene recently leaked and could potentially influence the outcome of Allen's upcoming trial.