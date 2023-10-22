The Devastating Details About Hilary Swank's Childhood

Hilary Swank's drive came at an early age, and she knew she wanted to be an actor since she was young. In an interview with TIFF, she shared that while she was lucky to have a jump start on her career as a kid, she felt like an outsider because she grew up living in a trailer park. "I didn't know that was seen as a certain way by some people ... so feeling kind of ostracized in that place, I would read books, and I'd watch movies that had characters that felt feelings I was feeling, and so I could relate to them," the "Iron Jawed Angels" explained. Swank said that when she was 8 years old, her teacher had her write a skit in front of the class, and she recalled how it impacted her. "I remember thinking, 'This is so much fun,' and I loved the reaction," she explained, adding that the teacher suggested she audition for a school play.

Swank recalled returning to her home state of Washington and receiving praise from the folk in her town. "[They] were like, 'We always knew you were so special!' And I was like, 'Oh you did? Yeah, you always knew it? You always knew it when you took your kids away and wouldn't let them play with me? Is that when I was special?'" she shared with the Los Angeles Times. The one person who always had her back, however, was her mom, and it was during her teens that they chased her dreams but unfortunately found themselves without a home.