The Devastating Details About Hilary Swank's Childhood
Hilary Swank is known for playing tough and gritty roles, and it was her portrayal of a transgender man named Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry" that put her on the map. The heartrending portrayal earned Swank her first Oscar, but she had been acting for a long time before that, with her first television role in 1989.Despite her experience, Swank was still struggling financially, and she revealed that she only made $3,000 for "Boys Don't Cry" and couldn't even get medical coverage, according to People. "In order to have health insurance, you have to make $5,000. So I didn't even know that I didn't have health insurance until I went and tried to get a prescription filled," she shared.
Swank eventually went on to display her acting chops in "Million Dollar Baby," which garnered her a second Oscar win. Now, her life is much more financially stable. She is married to her second husband, Philip Schneider, and is a proud mom of twins. However, she had an uphill battle to climb and overcame many obstacles during her childhood before becoming the successful actor she is now.
Hilary Swank grew up poor
Hilary Swank's drive came at an early age, and she knew she wanted to be an actor since she was young. In an interview with TIFF, she shared that while she was lucky to have a jump start on her career as a kid, she felt like an outsider because she grew up living in a trailer park. "I didn't know that was seen as a certain way by some people ... so feeling kind of ostracized in that place, I would read books, and I'd watch movies that had characters that felt feelings I was feeling, and so I could relate to them," the "Iron Jawed Angels" explained. Swank said that when she was 8 years old, her teacher had her write a skit in front of the class, and she recalled how it impacted her. "I remember thinking, 'This is so much fun,' and I loved the reaction," she explained, adding that the teacher suggested she audition for a school play.
Swank recalled returning to her home state of Washington and receiving praise from the folk in her town. "[They] were like, 'We always knew you were so special!' And I was like, 'Oh you did? Yeah, you always knew it? You always knew it when you took your kids away and wouldn't let them play with me? Is that when I was special?'" she shared with the Los Angeles Times. The one person who always had her back, however, was her mom, and it was during her teens that they chased her dreams but unfortunately found themselves without a home.
Hilary Swank and her mom lived out of their car
Hilary Swank experienced another hardship when her parents divorced in 1990, but it became a catalyst for her to pursue her acting career. "My mom came to a crossroads in her life, and she said, 'You know, if you really want to do this, I think we have to go to Los Angeles,'" she recalled to TIFF. It wasn't as easy as packing their bags and finding a place to live. Swank revealed that they only had $75 to their name and had to live out of their car for a while. According to Achievement, the two were homeless for a few weeks until her mom got a job and found a temporary place to stay.
Swank soon found small roles in television shows, and her first major movie was "The Next Karate Kid." Although she's a big star, she never forgets her humble roots. "It helps me to not take what I have for granted. I really appreciate that I get to travel and see the world and that I can pay my bills," she told the Daily Mail. Swank's mother is her source of inspiration, having raised her to believe that nothing would fall into her lap. "She told me that I was going to have to work my a** off to achieve my dreams. And I never questioned that," she declared.