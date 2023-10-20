Fitness Guru Shaun T Has A Controversial Career Now

For close to 20 years, fitness personality Shaun T has made massive waves in the health and lifestyle space. He first burst onto the scene with his fitness program, "Hip Hop Abs," which he nabbed after a Beachbody scout saw one of his workout classes. "One day, someone who worked at Beachbody witnessed the Saturday WeHo fitness mayhem and asked me to audition," he revealed on his website. "Later, they offered me my own infomercial! I was 25." Since that fateful day, Shaun has introduced several equally successful programs, including "Rockin' Body" and his "Insanity" series, brand deals, and a popular show in the podcast sphere.

In a Q&A with BODi, the beloved talent attributed his success to his honesty and transparency. "I think being transparent is the best, then people can decide if you are their cup of tea or not. I am completely fine not being someone's cup of tea," he said. "But for those who I am, I thrive in it, and I believe it is a two-way street because the freer I am allows me to learn more about other people too." While Shaun's fitness empire shows no signs of slowing down, he recently expanded his influential reach to OnlyFans, which is notoriously known as a hub for NSFW content. While the fitness star's trek into the spicy content world may be surprising for some long-time fans, his profile isn't just about showing skin.