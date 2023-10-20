Fitness Guru Shaun T Has A Controversial Career Now
For close to 20 years, fitness personality Shaun T has made massive waves in the health and lifestyle space. He first burst onto the scene with his fitness program, "Hip Hop Abs," which he nabbed after a Beachbody scout saw one of his workout classes. "One day, someone who worked at Beachbody witnessed the Saturday WeHo fitness mayhem and asked me to audition," he revealed on his website. "Later, they offered me my own infomercial! I was 25." Since that fateful day, Shaun has introduced several equally successful programs, including "Rockin' Body" and his "Insanity" series, brand deals, and a popular show in the podcast sphere.
In a Q&A with BODi, the beloved talent attributed his success to his honesty and transparency. "I think being transparent is the best, then people can decide if you are their cup of tea or not. I am completely fine not being someone's cup of tea," he said. "But for those who I am, I thrive in it, and I believe it is a two-way street because the freer I am allows me to learn more about other people too." While Shaun's fitness empire shows no signs of slowing down, he recently expanded his influential reach to OnlyFans, which is notoriously known as a hub for NSFW content. While the fitness star's trek into the spicy content world may be surprising for some long-time fans, his profile isn't just about showing skin.
Shaun T has taken his talents to the OnlyFans universe
Over the last few years, OnlyFans has become a popular spot for influencers and celebrities to get up close and personal with their fans. From Bella Thorne and Tyga to Denise Richards and Tyler Posey, the list of big-name stars has steadily grown since the platform's launch in 2016. In October 2022, Shaun T became the latest celebrity to join the OnlyFans world. He runs the page alongside his husband, Scott Blokker. "I was sick of getting judged by the haters on Instagram and wanted to find a fun place for Scott and I to build our Wine Night After Dark community," Shaun wrote in his profile bio. "So this page is dedicated [to] those who want to express yourself however you feel necessary as well as those who don't mind my naked coffee pics... and those who need a little extra motivation."
While Shaun's OnlyFans is a step away from his PG infomercial days, the NSFW profile is meant to be another cog in his self-proclaimed open and honest social media presence. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the "Hip Hop Abs" figure wrote: "What a lot of you don't know is that I also use social media as my personal diary — which is one of the many reasons why I make sure I am 100% authentic in my feelings and my expression every single time I post, even when I know I'll get backlash from others."
Shaun T hasn't turned his back on fitness
Even though Shaun T has made a splash with his OnlyFans page, he is still dedicated to changing lives with his fitness programs. In September, the beloved fitness personality announced his new program "Dig Deeper," which is set to feature his own personal trainer, Kristen Bennett. "In Dig Deeper, I've taken the best parts of my bodybuilding journey and created workouts that follow the ultimate 12-week body recomposition calendar," he explained on Instagram. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long for the strength training-focused program, which is set to premiere on Beachbody on Demand in December 2023, according to BODi.
In addition to "Dig Deeper," Shaun celebrated the 10th anniversary of his popular workout, Focus T25, with an updated set of moves. In an interview with Ebony, the "Insanity" creator reflected on the program's success. He said, "It was this fun, youthful way of leading people through fitness. It was incredible. I've always felt like if you just move your body, you will mentally feel better." Between his influential fitness empire and widespread social media presence, it's safe to say that Shaun is thriving both personally and professionally.