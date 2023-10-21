Weird Things About Julia Roberts And Lyle Lovett's Failed Marriage

After starring in "The Pelican Brief," Julia Roberts went on to film "I Love Trouble," which was shot in Wisconsin and Chicago. Just a year into their marriage, she was fending off rumors that things weren't great with Lovett after she was spotted dancing with actor Ethan Hawke in New York City, per Rolling Stone. According to the publication, Roberts still kept her apartment in Manhattan while Lovett had his own house in Texas, along with their rented Los Angeles home — that Rolling Stone pointed out they hardly inhabited together. Although Roberts insisted that she and Hawke were just dancing, sure enough, she and Lovett finalized their divorce in 1995.

Despite their split, Roberts and Lovett never uttered a bad word about each other and she remembered their relationship fondly in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. "I feel like I was sincerely lucky with the situation I found myself in, the joy I felt within that situation," she stated. "It's actually ridiculously amicable. You'd think people who could be that nice to each other would probably be a couple, but it just sort of wasn't the way it was intended to be. We found our little niche and then overstepped it a little bit," the actor added. As for her failed marriage, she told the Daily News (via People) that it wasn't a mistake. "Too many great things came out of it," Roberts declared.