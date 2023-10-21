Weird Things About Julia Roberts And Lyle Lovett's Failed Marriage
Julia Roberts has been linked to many high-profile actors in the early days of her career including Liam Neeson and Kiefer Sutherland just to name a couple. When she married singer Lyle Lovett in 1993 just weeks after they started dating, many couldn't stop talking about the surprising union. The wedding itself was a shocker too — Roberts and Lovett tied the knot in Marion, Indiana, which they managed to pull off in 72 hours, per People. The "Pretty Woman" star wore a simple white dress and walked down the aisle barefoot, with fellow actor Susan Sarandon as one of her bridesmaids.
The two seemed to be madly in love, and Roberts told Barbara Walters that Lovett was unlike any person she had ever met. "He's perfect. Just when I get used to some great thing that I've discovered, I find another great thing in another great way about him," she gushed. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last and they parted ways after just under two years. The news wasn't as surprising as their initial pairing, as there were many weird things about Roberts and Lovett's relationship.
Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett didn't spend too much time together
Most people go on a honeymoon soon after their wedding but Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett resumed their lives separately instead of settling into married bliss together. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, at the time of their wedding, Roberts was starring in "The Pelican Brief" and left to resume filming just two days after walking down the aisle. Lovett was on tour during their whirlwind wedding and had a concert in Indiana that same night, where Roberts went on stage and introduced him to the crowd as her husband. "Welcome to the happiest day of my life," the singer announced.
Although Roberts and Lovett got married in June, by December 1993, they still hadn't gone on a honeymoon. "Not an official one. But our life is like one giant honeymoon," Lovett shared with People. They also didn't live together until the fall, although they did share a house in the Hollywood Hills at the time. However, Lovett revealed, " We've never gone more than a week without seeing each other since we got married. But before that, we'd never spent more than seven days together."
Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett kept separate homes
After starring in "The Pelican Brief," Julia Roberts went on to film "I Love Trouble," which was shot in Wisconsin and Chicago. Just a year into their marriage, she was fending off rumors that things weren't great with Lovett after she was spotted dancing with actor Ethan Hawke in New York City, per Rolling Stone. According to the publication, Roberts still kept her apartment in Manhattan while Lovett had his own house in Texas, along with their rented Los Angeles home — that Rolling Stone pointed out they hardly inhabited together. Although Roberts insisted that she and Hawke were just dancing, sure enough, she and Lovett finalized their divorce in 1995.
Despite their split, Roberts and Lovett never uttered a bad word about each other and she remembered their relationship fondly in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. "I feel like I was sincerely lucky with the situation I found myself in, the joy I felt within that situation," she stated. "It's actually ridiculously amicable. You'd think people who could be that nice to each other would probably be a couple, but it just sort of wasn't the way it was intended to be. We found our little niche and then overstepped it a little bit," the actor added. As for her failed marriage, she told the Daily News (via People) that it wasn't a mistake. "Too many great things came out of it," Roberts declared.